Achraf Hakimi debuts as EA Sports unveil FIFA 22 Team Of The Year

The popular soccer video game franchise have unveiled their ultimate Team of the Year

FIFA 22 TOTY Official Cover
FIFA 22 TOTY Official Cover

Popular soccer game franchise - EA Sports gave fans and the EA Sports community a chance to vote for the FIFA 22 Team of the Year about one week ago.

The Voting closed a few days ago and now, the final 11 FIFA Team Of The Year players have been revealed.

The list included the best of the best on the pitch.

It's no surprise however seeing the cover star of FIFA 22 Kylian Mbappe and former cover star Lionel Messi leading the team.

However, here's the final 11 man team as EA Sports unveil the official Team of the Year as posted on their official twitter page.

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG (93 OVR)

Donnarumma FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Donnarumma FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

LB Joao CanceloManchester City (94 OVR)

Cancelo FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Cancelo FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

CB Ruben DiasManchester City (97 OVR)

Rúben Dias FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Rúben Dias FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

CB MarquinhosPSG (95 OVR)

Marquinhos FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Marquinhos FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

RB Achraf HakimiPSG (93 OVR)

Hakimi FIFA 22 TOTY CARD
Hakimi FIFA 22 TOTY CARD Futbin

CDM N’Golo KanteChelsea (96 OVR)

Kanté FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Kanté FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

CM JorginhoChelsea (97 OVR)

Jorginho FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Jorginho FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

CAM Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City (96 OVR)

De Bruyne FIFA 22 TOTY Card
De Bruyne FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

LW Kylian MbappePSG (97 OVR)

Mbappé FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Mbappé FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

ST Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich (98 OVR)

Lewandowski FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Lewandowski FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

RW Lionel Messi PSG (98 OVR)

Messi FIFA 22 TOTY Card
Messi FIFA 22 TOTY Card Futbin

Here's the squad in full graphics below:

FIFA 22 Team Of The Year
FIFA 22 Team Of The Year EA Sports

From the list above, French giants Paris Saint-German dominated this year’s Team of the Year with five selections.

A bit of a shocker by most premier league fans but however, they’re followed by Manchester City with three players and Chelsea with just two players to complete the lineup.

