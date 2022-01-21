Achraf Hakimi debuts as EA Sports unveil FIFA 22 Team Of The Year

The Voting closed a few days ago and now, the final 11 FIFA Team Of The Year players have been revealed.

The list included the best of the best on the pitch.

It's no surprise however seeing the cover star of FIFA 22 Kylian Mbappe and former cover star Lionel Messi leading the team.

However, here's the final 11 man team as EA Sports unveil the official Team of the Year as posted on their official twitter page.

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG (93 OVR)

LB Joao Cancelo – Manchester City (94 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias – Manchester City (97 OVR)

CB Marquinhos – PSG (95 OVR)

RB Achraf Hakimi – PSG (93 OVR)

CDM N’Golo Kante – Chelsea (96 OVR)

CM Jorginho – Chelsea (97 OVR)

CAM Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (96 OVR)

LW Kylian Mbappe – PSG (97 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich (98 OVR)

RW Lionel Messi – PSG (98 OVR)

Here's the squad in full graphics below:

From the list above, French giants Paris Saint-German dominated this year’s Team of the Year with five selections.