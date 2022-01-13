'He's Got A Bad Attitude!' 10-year-old Phil Foden was not a fan of Mario Balotelli at Manchester City [Video]

In the clip, Foden is just 10-years-old commenting on the Manchester City first team as an academy player.

The stand-out comment by Foden was his opinion about Italian striker Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli was a striker with Manchester City at the time Foden commented.

According to a young Foden, his criticism of Balotelli was not due to his quality but other attributes.

In his criticism, Foden highlighted that Balotelli has a “bad attitude”.

Foden is known to be a Manchester City supporter all his life and gave his thoughts on the Italian’s behavior at the time.

Pulse Nigeria

When asked about Balotelli, Foden said, “He’s a good player but he’s got a bad attitude off the pitch.”

Balotelli arrived at Manchester City during the time of compatriot Roberto Mancini.

He helped the Cityzens to win their first Premier League title during the three seasons he spent at the Etihad from 2010 till 2013.

Foden is now a key player for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.