'He's Got A Bad Attitude!' 10-year-old Phil Foden was not a fan of Mario Balotelli at Manchester City [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Foden as a youngster was not impressed with the Italian forward during his time with the Cityzens.

Phil Foden
Phil Foden

A video clip of Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has gone viral.

In the clip, Foden is just 10-years-old commenting on the Manchester City first team as an academy player.

The stand-out comment by Foden was his opinion about Italian striker Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli was a striker with Manchester City at the time Foden commented.

According to a young Foden, his criticism of Balotelli was not due to his quality but other attributes.

In his criticism, Foden highlighted that Balotelli has a “bad attitude”.

Foden is known to be a Manchester City supporter all his life and gave his thoughts on the Italian’s behavior at the time.

Phil Foden had a problem with Balotelli during his time at Manchester City
Phil Foden had a problem with Balotelli during his time at Manchester City Pulse Nigeria

When asked about Balotelli, Foden said, “He’s a good player but he’s got a bad attitude off the pitch.”

Balotelli arrived at Manchester City during the time of compatriot Roberto Mancini.

He helped the Cityzens to win their first Premier League title during the three seasons he spent at the Etihad from 2010 till 2013.

Foden is now a key player for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Balotelli left Manchester City for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan back in 2013 and is now with Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

Phil Foden 10 years old criticize very harsh on Mario Balotelli
