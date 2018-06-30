news

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) beat Uganda 109 -66 on Friday, June 30 in their fourth qualification match for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

Star player Ike Diogu led D'Tigers with a dominant performance in all quarters of the game.

D'Tigers won the first quarter 30-21, and extended the lead to 51-35 at the end of the second quarter.

The Nigeria Playing in their newly unveiled jerseys finished the third quarter 81-52 and wrapped up the game emphatically above 100 points.

D'Tigers were at their utmost best National Stadium in Lagos hitting three pointers on a more consistent basis to thrill their home supporters and win their first home game of the qualification series.

Speaking after the game, head coach of D'Tigers Alex Nwora stated that he was pleased with performance of the team which included several debutants for the national team.

He said, " I had 8 debutants on my team and was switching based on what Uganda had on the floor. I tried to give everyone a run and I am glad they all did well in the end despite a shaky start".

Top marksmen for D'Tigers in the encounter were Ike Diogu with 24 points, Obi Emegona contributed 15 points, while debutants Tosin Mehinti and Jordan Nwora added 12 points respectively.

The result means that D'Tigers are through to the next round of qualification for the World Cup, after straight victories starting with 102-86 win over Uganda , then a 108-53 win over Rwanda and 82-59 win over Mali in their previous qualifier.

FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Saturday, June 30, against Rwanda, in the second leg fixtures.