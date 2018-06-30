Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

D'tigers, Nigeria beat Uganda 109 - 66 in FIBA qualifiers

D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 109 - 66 in FIBA qualifiers

D'tigers are through to the next round of the FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers after victory over Uganda.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) beat Uganda 109 -66 on Friday, June 30 in their fourth qualification match for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup. play D'Tigers defend home court with win over Uganda (Bball Naija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) beat Uganda 109 -66 on Friday, June 30 in their fourth qualification match for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

Star player Ike Diogu led D'Tigers with a dominant performance in all quarters of the game.

D'Tigers won the first quarter 30-21, and extended the lead to 51-35 at the end of the second quarter.

The Nigeria Playing in their newly unveiled jerseys finished the third quarter 81-52 and wrapped up the game emphatically above 100 points.

D'Tigers were at their utmost best National Stadium in Lagos hitting three pointers on a more consistent basis to thrill their home supporters and win their first home game of the qualification series.

play D'Tigers are through to next round of qualification (NBBF)

 

Speaking after the game, head coach of D'Tigers Alex Nwora stated that he was pleased with performance of the team which included several debutants for the national team.

He said,   " I had 8 debutants on my team and was switching based on what Uganda had on the floor. I tried to give everyone a run and I am glad they all did well in the end despite a shaky start".

Top marksmen for D'Tigers in the encounter were Ike Diogu with 24 points, Obi Emegona contributed 15 points, while debutants Tosin Mehinti and Jordan Nwora added 12 points respectively.

 

The result means that D'Tigers are through to the next round of qualification for the World Cup, after straight victories starting with 102-86 win over Uganda , then a 108-53 win over Rwanda and 82-59 win over Mali in their previous qualifier.

FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

D'tigers play D'Tigers are scheduled to begin the qualifiers for the FIBA Men's World Cup (NBBF)

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Saturday, June 30, against Rwanda, in the second leg fixtures.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Maradona admits he was drunk on winebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Countries that have qualified and those exiting after...bullet
3 D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 109 - 66 in FIBA qualifiersbullet

Related Articles

D'tigers Nigeria beat Mali 82 - 59 in FIBA qualifiers
D’tigers Nigeria fail to advance to semifinal after 61-66 loss to Scotland at Commonwealth Games
D’Tigers Nigeria lose 97-55 to Australia at 2018 Commonwealth Games
D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 102 - 86 in FIBA qualifiers
D'tigers Check out the new jerseys for Nigeria's basketball team
D’Tigress Players receive N1M each from Buhari for AfroBasket win
D'tigers Nigeria beat Rwanda 108 - 53 in FIBA qualifiers
FIBA African Champions Cup Istafanus blames inexperience for poor outing
D’Tigers D’Tigers to play Australia, Canada and New Zealand
D’Tigress Nigeria to face Australia, Turkey, Argentina at FIBA World Cup

Sports

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 16
World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi to coach Argentina against France?
A poll finds Argentina fans are most prepared to sacrifice hard cash to see Lionel Messi lift the World Cup on July 15
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has four goals at the World Cup
Football Messi and Ronaldo take centre stage as World Cup enters knockouts