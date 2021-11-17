Dani Alves shows up to Barcelona presentation in flipflops [photos/video]

When Alves joined Barcelona back in 2008 from Spanish La Liga rivals Sevilla his presentation was one to remember.

Alves came to his presentation with President Joan Laporta and coach Pep Guardiola wearing flip flops.

Alves chose to recreate his first unveiling by also showing up in flip-flops to his presentation in 2021.

In a video on Barcelona's Twitter account, Alves explained why he wore flip flops to his presentation.

He said, "I'm wearing flip flops because some things can change but others can't."

Alves was the first signing of Guardiola and now also for Xavi Hernandez.

At a press conference after his presentation, Alves explained his decision to return to Barcelona.

He said, "It is a great honor, a great pleasure to wear this shirt again. I have the opportunity to relive the most beautiful things with this club and from here on we will begin to rebuild"

"We are going to transform the club as we did at the time because although the challenge is great, the desire is also great"

"What does not change is the desire and the spirit to fight. I know what this club represents and its colors. And I also know what I can contribute"

Alves also reiterated that he is not here because of his friendship with Xavi or reputation at the club.

He said, "For me it is a pleasure to help, not an obligation, and I got so heavy that the president passed me to Xavi, who called me saying he was counting on me and from then on everything is easy"

"I come to fight, I come to play, fight for a position and earn the right to play, not because I am history here or because I am a friend of the coach"

"I have been to many places and there are none like this, I assure you"

"I was never born to be second. I don't come to pass the time. I come here to play and fight. I think that with my work-rate I'm going to achieve everything I have in mind."