GOtv Boxing Night: 14 boxers battle for N1M cash prize

Reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto ‘Joe Boy’ Joseph of Nigeria and 13 other boxers will battle it out for the N1M that has been set out for the winner of the GOtv Boxing Night 15.

Sponsors GOtv and Bet King on Tuesday, July 10 announced that GOtv Boxing Night will return will hold on Sunday, July 29 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty) Stadium, Ibadan.

The event is making a return to the Oyo State capital, where it held in March 2017.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

Joe Boy will face crack Ghanaian opponent, Nathaniel Nukpe in a 12-round contest, which is the biggest of the seven bouts on the night.

Another big fight scheduled is the international light middleweight challenge contest between Nigeria’s Akeem ‘Dodo’ Sadiku and Franc Houanvoegbe of the Republic of Benin.

Also billed to fight is the African Boxing Union welterweight champion and crowd favourite, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, who will square up against Kazeem ‘Iberu’ Ariyo in a national challenge duel.

The cruiserweight division will feature Idowu ‘ID Cabasa’ Okusote against Michael ‘Lion Heart’ Godwin, while Prince ‘Lion’ Nwoye will take on Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola in a lightweight challenge duel.

The light welterweight category will see Vincent ‘Dada’ Essien test his mettle against Segun ‘Showboy’ Olalehin. There will also be a heavyweight clash between Daniel 'Big Shark' Emeka and Sulaimon ‘Olags’ Adeosun.

The event will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries.