TMZ reported that Iyanna, 19, stabbed another woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, in a confrontation over her boyfriend NBA Youngboy, 20. She was arrested Saturday morning at around 1:30 a.m. and is being held in Houston’s Harris County jail awaiting bail.

The two women began arguing and ended up in the kitchen and Iyanna got in possession of two knives. According to the sources, Iyanna charged at Jacobs with one of the knives. Jacobs told police that she didn’t feel the first stab wound but Iyanna stabbed her once more with the second knife.

Jacobs was on the floor when EMT’s arrived and was transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on her condition.

Youngboy was seen being placed in handcuffs but that was most likely a precautionary measure.

Iyanna Mayweather told police that Jacobs pulled her hair outside of the home before the pair ran into the kitchen. She told cops that she had never met the woman before.

Iyanna and the rapper formally dated but were not on the best of terms as of December, when NBA Youngboy released a diss track called 'Dirty Iyanna.'

The boxer's daughter seemed unbothered by the song, which appeared to reference when she allegedly slashed the rapper's tires. She released a now-deleted Instagram video with her mom, laughing in the clip, Revolt reported at the time.

Just last month, Josie Harris - the mother to three of Mayweather's children - was found dead in her car.