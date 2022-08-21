Deontay Wilder mocks Anthony Joshua after 2nd loss to Oleksandr Usyk

In the early hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022 Joshua suffered a split decision loss to Usyk in the rematch.

It was a much closer fight than the first meeting between Joshua and Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London back in 2021.

Joshua threw several combinations aiming to hurt Usyk's lower body but the Ukrainian once again showcased his elite movement and skill.

After 12 intense rounds, the Judges ruled in favor of Usyk to retain the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight title belts.

Wilder on Joshua

Following Joshua's loss, Wilder took to social media to mock the British boxer of Nigerian descent.

Wilder, who claims he is from Edo State in Nigeria put out a statement on his official Twitter account about Joshua.

He said, "They tried to lock me in for insurance because they knew he wasn’t going to Win. This is strictly a business, Not a sport there’s a different.

Wilder once held the WBC heavyweight belt when Joshua was unified champion and a fight between the two stars was in the works.