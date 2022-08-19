Deontay Wilder backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

Wilder is back after several months following the loss against Tyson Fury in the trilogy fight.

The Bronze Bomber held the WBC heavyweight title before consecutive defeats to Fury.

Now back after a long absence, Wilder is ready to shake up the boxing heavyweight division.

Pulse Nigeria

Wilder on Joshua vs Usyk

Joshua suffered a loss to Usyk when both fighters met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September 2021.

Wilder linked with a heavyweight boxing unification against Joshua is of the opinion the rematch will also go the way of Usyk.

Instagram

Wilder gave his opinion on the fight between Joshua and Uysk on the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) podcast.

He said, "I'm going with Oleksandr Usyk. He just looks even more confident, more so than ever now.

"And you look at Anthony Joshua, he just looks like a different man, he looks more broken.

Pulse Nigeria

"My heart says Usyk easily, he's got the momentum now. But this is boxing and you never know.

"I wish them the best of luck and hope they get out of the ring just like they came in - safe and sound."