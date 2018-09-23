Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Anthony Joshua Wilder wants Deontay Wilder after Povetkin

Anthony Joshua Undefeated heavyweight champion says he wants to face Wilder in his next fight

Joshua has already has a Wembley booked for April 2019 and wants Wilder for that date.

  • Published:
Anthony Joshua play Anthony Joshua Wilder wants Deontay Wilder after Povetkin (Getty Images)

Undefeated heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua has made it clear that he wants to fight his American rival Deontay Wilder in his next fight.

Joshua on Saturday, September 22 beat Alexander Povetkin via knockout at Wembley to retain his heavyweight titles.

Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin play Anthony Joshua retains his heavyweight titles with a win over (Getty Images)

 

The Brit has Wembley booked already on April 13, 2019, for his next fight and after his victory against Povetkin, he stated that he prefers to fight Wilder.

Joshua and Wilder failed to reach an agreement on a deal for a fight and have also gone back and forth several times on social media and interviews.

I'm not in the blame game,” Joshua said after his victory against Povetkin.

Deontay Wilder play Wilder has to beat Tyson Fury on December 1 to have a good chance of facing Joshua (Getty Images)

 

We both did a lot of talking, I'm here now, I found my right hand and I'm lining up for April 13.

“I'm not too fussed who wins (between Wilder and Tyson Fury on December 1. Good luck to both of them and may the champion bring themselves to the UK and we will have a good dust up. Wilder is my No 1 choice but I am done talking now.”

For a  big chance to face Joshua, Wilder has to beat Tyson Fury on December 1 to retain his WBC title with which he will challenge the Brit of Nigerian descent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin Time of fight and TV channel to...bullet
2 Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin Live British boxer recovers from...bullet
3 Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin All you need to know about the...bullet

Boxing

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Vs Deontay Wilder Twitter can’t wait for the mega fight after British boxer beat Povetkin via knockout
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua British boxer recovers from slow start to win Povetkin via knockout
Rafiu Ladipo, Martin Mabutho and Rilwan Babyface
GOtv Boxing NextGen Search reviving Nigerian boxing-WABU President
Rilwan Baby Face hit hard at Tope Berinja
NextGen Search Boxing promotion company takes next search to Abeokuta
X
Advertisement