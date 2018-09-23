news

Undefeated heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua has made it clear that he wants to fight his American rival Deontay Wilder in his next fight.

Joshua on Saturday, September 22 beat Alexander Povetkin via knockout at Wembley to retain his heavyweight titles.

The Brit has Wembley booked already on April 13, 2019, for his next fight and after his victory against Povetkin, he stated that he prefers to fight Wilder.

Joshua and Wilder failed to reach an agreement on a deal for a fight and have also gone back and forth several times on social media and interviews.

“I'm not in the blame game,” Joshua said after his victory against Povetkin.

“We both did a lot of talking, I'm here now, I found my right hand and I'm lining up for April 13.

“I'm not too fussed who wins (between Wilder and Tyson Fury on December 1. Good luck to both of them and may the champion bring themselves to the UK and we will have a good dust up. Wilder is my No 1 choice but I am done talking now.”

For a big chance to face Joshua, Wilder has to beat Tyson Fury on December 1 to retain his WBC title with which he will challenge the Brit of Nigerian descent.