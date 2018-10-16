Anthony Joshua celebrates 29th birthday with a giant cake

news

British boxer Anthony Joshua celebrated his 29th birthday on Monday, October, 15 with a giant chocolate cake.

Joshua was obviously in good mood, sharing a snap of himself with the giant chocolate cake.

“One life,” he wrote alongside the photo.

He also held a sprinkler in one hand as he posed for the photo while dressed in a white shirt.

The 29-year-old is enjoying his birthday which came after he beat Alexander Povetkin by knockout in his last bout.

His win over Povetkin took his professional record to 22 wins from 22 fights, including 21 by knockout.

The heavyweight champion is still undecided about who to face in his next fight although he has Wembley booked for a date in April 2019 already.

Although he has been tipped to face Deontay Wilder, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that the American boxer would not discuss any deal until after his fight against Tyson Fury.

Wilder and Fury are scheduled to fight each other Saturday, December 1.