Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Anthony Joshua celebrates 29th birthday with a giant cake

Anthony Joshua celebrates 29th birthday with a giant cake

Joshua was obviously in good mood, sharing a snap of himself with the giant chocolate cake.

  • Published:
Anthony Joshua play Joshua was obviously in good mood, sharing a snap of himself with the giant chocolate cake. (Twitter/Anthony Joshua )

British boxer Anthony Joshua celebrated his 29th birthday on Monday, October, 15 with a giant chocolate cake.

Joshua was obviously in good mood, sharing a snap of himself with the giant chocolate cake.

One life,” he wrote alongside the photo.

He also held a sprinkler in one hand as he posed for the photo while dressed in a white shirt.

 

The 29-year-old is enjoying his birthday which came after he beat Alexander Povetkin by knockout in his last bout.

His win over Povetkin took his professional record to 22 wins from 22 fights, including 21 by knockout.

Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin play Joshua was obviously in good mood, sharing a snap of himself with the giant chocolate cake. (Getty Images)

 

The heavyweight champion is still undecided about who to face in his next fight although he has Wembley booked for a date in April 2019 already.

Although he has been tipped to face Deontay Wilder, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that the American boxer would not discuss any deal until after his fight against Tyson Fury

Wilder and Fury are scheduled to fight each other Saturday, December 1.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua set to face offbullet
2 Deontay Wilder World boxing champion says he is part-Nigerian ahead...bullet
3 Anthony Joshua Wilder says boxer is from the UK, not Nigeria, tells...bullet

Related Articles

Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin Live British boxer recovers from slow start to win via knockout
Tyson Fury Heavyweight boxer attacks Anthony Joshua and 4 other things he said in Breakfast Club interview
Anthony Joshua British boxer recovers from slow start to win Povetkin via knockout
Anthony Joshua Vs Deontay Wilder Twitter can’t wait for the mega fight after British boxer beat Povetkin via knockout
Tyson Fury Vs Wilder Heavyweight boxers come face to face ahead of December bout
Anthony Joshua Undefeated heavyweight champion says he wants to face Wilder in his next fight
Deontay Wilder World boxing champion says he is part-Nigerian ahead Fury fight
Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua set to face off

Boxing

Waidi 'Skoro' Usman
Fans assured of adequate security at GOtv Boxing Night 16
Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov All you need to know about the UFC lightweight clash
Charlamagne tha God, Tyson Fury, Angela Yee and DJ Envy
Tyson Fury Heavyweight boxer attacks Anthony Joshua and 4 other things he said in Breakfast Club interview
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury Vs Wilder Heavyweight boxers come face to face ahead of December bout
X
Advertisement