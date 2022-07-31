Adenike Olarinoye wins gold, Abdul-Afeez Osoba progresses in boxing

On Saturday, July 30, Olarinoye lifted a combined 203kg in the women's 55kg weightlifting event.

Olarinoye continues to excel as she won two gold medals and one silver at the 2019 African Games in Morocco

On her way to Commonwealth Gold, She broke two records in 10 minutes lifting 90kg & 92kg. Olarinoye recorded a total of 203kg in the women's 55kg weightlifting event.

Team Nigeria Commonwealth Games round up

Falling short by two points in the last Singles match, Nigeria came very close to progressing to the quarterfinals of women's Table Tennis team event,

Nigeria's Fatimo Bello and Edem Offiong lost three straight sets (11-6, 11-8, 14-12) to England in the women's table tennis doubles event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

In the men's Table Tennis Team event Nigeria secured qualification to the quarterfinals making it three wins out of three to emerge tops from group 2.

Following Olarinoye's victory, there was joy for Team Nigeria in the boxing event.

In a round of 32 fixture, Nigeria's Abdul-Afeez Osoba earned a knockout win over Carl Leviticus Hield of the Bahamas in the men's Over 67 kg category.