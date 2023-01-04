TENNIS: Cash out with this accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

We have made available an accumulator of 4-odds from the Adelaide International ATP and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Denis Shapovalov, Yannick Sinner, Andy Murray and Andrei Rublev respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide International ATP

Roman Safiullin vs Denis Shapovalov: Denis Shapovalov to win @ 1.40 odds

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista-Agut: Sebastian Korda to win @ 1.77 odds

Yannick Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.64 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 4.06 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Roman Safiullin vs Denis Shapovalov

Thursday, January 5, 1:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Denis Shapovalov

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Both players have met only once with Denis Shapovalov winning the encounter. Denis Shapovalov has been in good form in his recent tennis games with him winning four of his last five games while Roman Safiullin have won two straight games after losing trice in a row. Denis has been in better form than Roman which is why we have picked him as favorite for this encounter.

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista-Agut

Thursday, January 5, 4:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Sebastian Korda to win

Odds: 1.77 on Bet9ja

Both players are currently not in good form with Sebastian Korda winning just two of his last five tennis games and Roberto Bautista-Agut winning just two of his last games also. However, both players have met twice with Sebastian winning both games. Regardless of their forms, we still expect a tight game and Sebastian winning the encounter.

Yannick Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Thursday, January 5, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja