ADVERTISEMENT

TENNIS: Cash out with this accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The Adelaide International ATP will kick off the 2023 tennis season, which promises to be entertaining as players get ready for the challenge of the new year.

Betting tips for Adelaide International ATP
Betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

Gael Monfils victory and the awarding of the trophy marked the stylish conclusion of the 2022 Adelaide International ATP. The tournament's reigning champion will return to action to compete and defend his title, but he will face tough opposition if he hopes to repeat as victor. Today is the opening day of the 2023 Adelaide International ATP, and we have the best bet available for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have made available an accumulator of 4-odds from the Adelaide International ATP and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Denis Shapovalov, Yannick Sinner, Andy Murray and Andrei Rublev respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide International ATP
Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide International ATP AFP

Roman Safiullin vs Denis Shapovalov: Denis Shapovalov to win @ 1.40 odds

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista-Agut: Sebastian Korda to win @ 1.77 odds

Yannick Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.64 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 4.06 odds

Booking code: 3BGGSBS

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Thursday, January 5, 1:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Denis Shapovalov

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Both players have met only once with Denis Shapovalov winning the encounter. Denis Shapovalov has been in good form in his recent tennis games with him winning four of his last five games while Roman Safiullin have won two straight games after losing trice in a row. Denis has been in better form than Roman which is why we have picked him as favorite for this encounter.

Denis Shapovalov in action
Denis Shapovalov in action AFP

Thursday, January 5, 4:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Sebastian Korda to win

Odds: 1.77 on Bet9ja

Both players are currently not in good form with Sebastian Korda winning just two of his last five tennis games and Roberto Bautista-Agut winning just two of his last games also. However, both players have met twice with Sebastian winning both games. Regardless of their forms, we still expect a tight game and Sebastian winning the encounter.

Sebastian Korda in action
Sebastian Korda in action AFP

Thursday, January 5, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

With Yannick Sinner picked as the favorite to win by bookies, we still expect his opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis to make it a tough challenge. Both players have met just once and the first set of that encounter produced over 13 games. Sinner has also played over 10 games twice in his last five games in the first set while Kokkinakis has also played over 10 games three times in his last five tennis games in the first set.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

    TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

  • Betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

    TENNIS: Cash out with this accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

  • Betting tips for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game

    SERIE A: 3 easy Bet9ja picks for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game

Recommended articles

3 fight plan for Anthony Joshua to become 3-time heavyweight champion

3 fight plan for Anthony Joshua to become 3-time heavyweight champion

COMMENT: Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

COMMENT: Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk set for spell on the sidelines due to injury

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk set for spell on the sidelines due to injury

TENNIS: Cash out with this accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

TENNIS: Cash out with this accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta angry at ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions against Newcastle

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta angry at ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions against Newcastle

NWFL resumes after yuletide break

NWFL resumes after yuletide break

PREMIER LEAGUE: Antonio Conte insists he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

PREMIER LEAGUE: Antonio Conte insists he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this sure 7 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

Ekiti Pikin wins 36 million naira on 1xbet

BETTING: Ekiti Pikin, a well-known Nigerian punter, wins over Christmas.

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

Over 2.5 goals betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet on this over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja for EPL games