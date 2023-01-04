TENNIS: Cash out with this accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

Gael Monfils victory and the awarding of the trophy marked the stylish conclusion of the 2022 Adelaide International ATP. The tournament's reigning champion will return to action to compete and defend his title, but he will face tough opposition if he hopes to repeat as victor. Today is the opening day of the 2023 Adelaide International ATP, and we have the best bet available for you.
The Adelaide International ATP will kick off the 2023 tennis season, which promises to be entertaining as players get ready for the challenge of the new year.
We have made available an accumulator of 4-odds from the Adelaide International ATP and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Denis Shapovalov, Yannick Sinner, Andy Murray and Andrei Rublev respectively.
Roman Safiullin vs Denis Shapovalov: Denis Shapovalov to win @ 1.40 odds
Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista-Agut: Sebastian Korda to win @ 1.77 odds
Yannick Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.64 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 4.06 odds
Booking code: 3BGGSBS
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Roman Safiullin vs Denis Shapovalov
Thursday, January 5, 1:30am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Denis Shapovalov
Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja
Both players have met only once with Denis Shapovalov winning the encounter. Denis Shapovalov has been in good form in his recent tennis games with him winning four of his last five games while Roman Safiullin have won two straight games after losing trice in a row. Denis has been in better form than Roman which is why we have picked him as favorite for this encounter.
Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista-Agut
Thursday, January 5, 4:30am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Sebastian Korda to win
Odds: 1.77 on Bet9ja
Both players are currently not in good form with Sebastian Korda winning just two of his last five tennis games and Roberto Bautista-Agut winning just two of his last games also. However, both players have met twice with Sebastian winning both games. Regardless of their forms, we still expect a tight game and Sebastian winning the encounter.
Yannick Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Thursday, January 5, 9:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5
Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja
With Yannick Sinner picked as the favorite to win by bookies, we still expect his opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis to make it a tough challenge. Both players have met just once and the first set of that encounter produced over 13 games. Sinner has also played over 10 games twice in his last five games in the first set while Kokkinakis has also played over 10 games three times in his last five tennis games in the first set.
