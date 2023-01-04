The 2022 Adelaide International WTA ended in a stylish fashion with Ashleigh Barty winning the tournament and lifting the trophy. The defending champion will be in action again in this tournament to compete and defend the trophy but she has many competitors to face if she is to win it again. The 2023 Adelaide International WTA begins today and we have made available the best tips for you.
TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA
Welcome to the year 2023 as we look forward to another exciting tennis season starting with the Adelaide International WTA with players prepared and set for the new year challenge.
We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Adelaide International WTA and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Claire Lew, Elena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka and Ons Jaber respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide International WTA
Linda Noskova vs Claire Lew: Claire Lew to win @ 2.10 odds
Elena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu: Elena Ostapenko to win @ 1.44 odds
Victoria Azarenka vs Xinwen Zhen: Victoria Azarenka to win @ 2.27 odds
Ons Jaber vs Sorana Kyrstya: Ons Jaber to win @ 1.28 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.19 odds
Booking code: 3BGF52Y
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Linda Noskova vs Claire Lew
Thursday, January 5, 1:30am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Claire Lew to win
Odds: 2.10 on Bet9ja
Claire Lew has been on top of her game in recent games winning four of her last tennis games in all competition. Linda Noskova also has won three straight games in a row but Claire has a better form than her going into this encounter which is why we have picked her as favorites to win this game.
Elena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu
Thursday, January 5, 2:45am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Elena Ostapenko to win
Odds: 1.44 on Bet9ja
Both players have met twice and have each won one game apiece. However, Elena Ostapenko's recent form has given her the advantage in this game. She has won four of her last five tennis games and Irina-Camelia Begu has also won three of her last five games. We have picked Elena as the favorite to win this game.
Victoria Azarenka vs Xinwen Zhen
Thursday, January 5, 5:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Victoria Azarenka to win
Odds: 2.27 on Bet9ja
Victoria Azarenka has been on a good run of form heading to this tournament, winning four of her last five tennis games whereas Xinwen Zhen has won just three in her last five tennis games. We expect a very tight game between the two players but it’s Azarenka that will nick the win by a slight margin.
Ons Jaber vs Sorana Kyrstya
Thursday, January 5, 5:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Ons Jaber to win
Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja
Both players have met just once and Ons Jaber came out as the winner in that encounter. However, both players have struggled with their form of recent winning just two of their last five tennis games. Even with their bad form we still expect Ons to win this encounter.
