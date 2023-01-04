ADVERTISEMENT

TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

Welcome to the year 2023 as we look forward to another exciting tennis season starting with the Adelaide International WTA with players prepared and set for the new year challenge.

Betting tips for Adelaide International WTA
The 2022 Adelaide International WTA ended in a stylish fashion with Ashleigh Barty winning the tournament and lifting the trophy. The defending champion will be in action again in this tournament to compete and defend the trophy but she has many competitors to face if she is to win it again. The 2023 Adelaide International WTA begins today and we have made available the best tips for you.

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Adelaide International WTA and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Claire Lew, Elena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka and Ons Jaber respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide International WTA
Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide International WTA

Linda Noskova vs Claire Lew: Claire Lew to win @ 2.10 odds

Elena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu: Elena Ostapenko to win @ 1.44 odds

Victoria Azarenka vs Xinwen Zhen: Victoria Azarenka to win @ 2.27 odds

Ons Jaber vs Sorana Kyrstya: Ons Jaber to win @ 1.28 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.19 odds

Booking code: 3BGF52Y

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Thursday, January 5, 1:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Claire Lew to win

Odds: 2.10 on Bet9ja

Claire Lew has been on top of her game in recent games winning four of her last tennis games in all competition. Linda Noskova also has won three straight games in a row but Claire has a better form than her going into this encounter which is why we have picked her as favorites to win this game.

Linda Noskova in action
Linda Noskova in action

Thursday, January 5, 2:45am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Elena Ostapenko to win

Odds: 1.44 on Bet9ja

Both players have met twice and have each won one game apiece. However, Elena Ostapenko's recent form has given her the advantage in this game. She has won four of her last five tennis games and Irina-Camelia Begu has also won three of her last five games. We have picked Elena as the favorite to win this game.

Elena Ostapenko in action
Elena Ostapenko in action

Thursday, January 5, 5:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Victoria Azarenka to win

Odds: 2.27 on Bet9ja

Victoria Azarenka has been on a good run of form heading to this tournament, winning four of her last five tennis games whereas Xinwen Zhen has won just three in her last five tennis games. We expect a very tight game between the two players but it&rsquo;s Azarenka that will nick the win by a slight margin.

Thursday, January 5, 5:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Ons Jaber to win

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

Both players have met just once and Ons Jaber came out as the winner in that encounter. However, both players have struggled with their form of recent winning just two of their last five tennis games. Even with their bad form we still expect Ons to win this encounter.

Topics:
