TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Adelaide International WTA and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Claire Lew, Elena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka and Ons Jaber respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide International WTA

AFP

Linda Noskova vs Claire Lew: Claire Lew to win @ 2.10 odds

Elena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu: Elena Ostapenko to win @ 1.44 odds

Victoria Azarenka vs Xinwen Zhen: Victoria Azarenka to win @ 2.27 odds

Ons Jaber vs Sorana Kyrstya: Ons Jaber to win @ 1.28 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.19 odds

Booking code: 3BGF52Y

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Linda Noskova vs Claire Lew

Thursday, January 5, 1:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Claire Lew to win

Odds: 2.10 on Bet9ja

Claire Lew has been on top of her game in recent games winning four of her last tennis games in all competition. Linda Noskova also has won three straight games in a row but Claire has a better form than her going into this encounter which is why we have picked her as favorites to win this game.

AFP

Elena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Thursday, January 5, 2:45am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Elena Ostapenko to win

Odds: 1.44 on Bet9ja

Both players have met twice and have each won one game apiece. However, Elena Ostapenko's recent form has given her the advantage in this game. She has won four of her last five tennis games and Irina-Camelia Begu has also won three of her last five games. We have picked Elena as the favorite to win this game.

AFP

Victoria Azarenka vs Xinwen Zhen

Thursday, January 5, 5:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Victoria Azarenka to win

Odds: 2.27 on Bet9ja

Victoria Azarenka has been on a good run of form heading to this tournament, winning four of her last five tennis games whereas Xinwen Zhen has won just three in her last five tennis games. We expect a very tight game between the two players but it’s Azarenka that will nick the win by a slight margin.

Ons Jaber vs Sorana Kyrstya

Thursday, January 5, 5:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Ons Jaber to win

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja