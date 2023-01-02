ADVERTISEMENT

TENNIS: Bet9ja 4 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide Australian ATP

Welcome to the year 2023 as we look forward to another exciting tennis season starting with the Adelaide Australian ATP with players prepared and set for the new year challenge.

Betting tips for Adelaide Australian ATP
The 2022 Adelaide Australian ATP ended in a stylish fashion with Thanasi Kokkinakis winning the tournament and lifting the trophy. The defending champion will be in action again in this tournament to compete and defend the trophy but he has many competitors to face if he is to win it again. The 2023 Adelaide Australian ATP begins today and we have made available the best tips for you.

We have made available an accumulator of 4-odds from the Adelaide Australian ATP and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Daniil Medvedev, Yannick Sinner, Andy Murray and Andrei Rublev respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide Australian ATP
Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego: Total set 2 @ 1.28 odds

Yannick Sinner vs Kyle Edmund: Yannick Sinner First set winner @ 1.64 odds

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.70 odds

Roberto Bautista-Agut vs Andrei Rublev: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.69 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 4.49 odds

Booking code: 3B5PZG7

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Tuesday, January 3, 1:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Total set 2

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

Daniil Medvedev hasn't really been performing at the top of his game. He has won just two of his last five tennis matches while Lorenzo Sonego has been in good form winning four of his last five tennis matches. Both players have played 2 sets in three of their last five matches in tennis.

Daniil Medvedev in action
Tuesday, January 3, 4:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Yannick Sinner First set winner

Odds: 1.22 on Bet9ja

Yannick Sinner has struggled a bit with his form winning just two of his last four games whereas Kyle Edmund has produced a remarkable five wins in a row. Based on previous stats, Jannik Sinner has won the 1st set five times in ATP Adelaide, Australia Men Singles matches.. We expect this game to be a tight one which is why we opted for this option for this game.

Yannick Sinner in action
Tuesday, January 3, 7:10am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Both players have not been in form recently, winning just two of their last five games in tennis. Both players have faced each other once and they played 10 games in their first set. Andy Murray has played over 9.5 games in the first set in three of their last five games while Sebastian Korda has also played over 9.5 games in the first set three times in six tennis games.

Tuesday, January 3, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.69 on Bet9ja

The last two games between these players produced at least 10 games in the first quarter. Roberto Bautista-Agut played over 9.5 games on four occasions in the first set while Andrei Rublev produced over 9.5 games in just two occasions in his previous tennis games.

