TENNIS: Bet9ja 4 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide Australian ATP

We have made available an accumulator of 4-odds from the Adelaide Australian ATP and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Daniil Medvedev, Yannick Sinner, Andy Murray and Andrei Rublev respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide Australian ATP

AFP

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego: Total set 2 @ 1.28 odds

Yannick Sinner vs Kyle Edmund: Yannick Sinner First set winner @ 1.64 odds

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.70 odds

Roberto Bautista-Agut vs Andrei Rublev: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.69 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 4.49 odds

Booking code: 3B5PZG7

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tuesday, January 3, 1:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Total set 2

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

Daniil Medvedev hasn't really been performing at the top of his game. He has won just two of his last five tennis matches while Lorenzo Sonego has been in good form winning four of his last five tennis matches. Both players have played 2 sets in three of their last five matches in tennis.

AFP

Yannick Sinner vs Kyle Edmund

Tuesday, January 3, 4:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Yannick Sinner First set winner

Odds: 1.22 on Bet9ja

Yannick Sinner has struggled a bit with his form winning just two of his last four games whereas Kyle Edmund has produced a remarkable five wins in a row. Based on previous stats, Jannik Sinner has won the 1st set five times in ATP Adelaide, Australia Men Singles matches.. We expect this game to be a tight one which is why we opted for this option for this game.

AFP

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda

Tuesday, January 3, 7:10am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Both players have not been in form recently, winning just two of their last five games in tennis. Both players have faced each other once and they played 10 games in their first set. Andy Murray has played over 9.5 games in the first set in three of their last five games while Sebastian Korda has also played over 9.5 games in the first set three times in six tennis games.

Roberto Bautista-Agut vs Andrei Rublev

Tuesday, January 3, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.69 on Bet9ja