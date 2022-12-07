Sure Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers
Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

Orlando Magic lost their previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Nba and are sitting last in the Eastern Conference table. Los Angeles Clippers on the other hand won their game against Charlotte Hornets with a slim margin and sit sixth in the western conference table.

Recommended articles

The game between the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers has some betting tips which have been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code:36YTRZ6

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on a good run of form in recent games. They have won 14 out of 25 Nba games. They have also won four of their last five Nba games. Orlando Magic have been poor this season and have failed to win in nine of their previous games. Their previous Nba games have also recorded four wins for the Los Angeles Clippers and just a win for the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers betting tips
Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers betting tips AFP

Betting code: 36YZNRL

The possibility of both teams scoring lower points is high based on their previous stats. Both teams have not scored more than 210 points in their previous meetings and their recent Nba games also have recorded a low amount of points and we expect both teams to produce few points in this game.

Topics:

More from category

  • Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

    Sure Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

  • Basketball tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

    2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

  • Sportybet world cup special

    Sportybet favourable world cup special

Recommended articles

Sure Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

Sure Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

La Liga: 'I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea' – Atletico Madrid chief confirms Joao Felix exit talks

La Liga: 'I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea' – Atletico Madrid chief confirms Joao Felix exit talks

2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

Eden Hazard announces retirement from international football

Eden Hazard announces retirement from international football

What makes a penalty a good penalty

What makes a penalty a good penalty

6 states battle for 2024 National Sports Festival hosting rights

6 states battle for 2024 National Sports Festival hosting rights

Qatar 2022: No Ronaldo, No problem - Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's new superstar

Qatar 2022: No Ronaldo, No problem - Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's new superstar

'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe

Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe

Trending

Correct score and other sure betting tips on Argentina vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Correct score and other sure betting tips on Argentina vs Australia

Odds and betting tips for Morocco vs Spain

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain

Betting tips and odds for Cameroon vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: 2 easy picks and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

Betting tips for England vs Senegal

Qatar 2022: Cash-out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for England vs Senegal