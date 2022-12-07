Sure Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

The game between the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers has some betting tips which have been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Los Angeles Clippers to win @ 1.42 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code:36YTRZ6

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on a good run of form in recent games. They have won 14 out of 25 Nba games. They have also won four of their last five Nba games. Orlando Magic have been poor this season and have failed to win in nine of their previous games. Their previous Nba games have also recorded four wins for the Los Angeles Clippers and just a win for the Orlando Magic.

AFP

Under 224.5 point @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36YZNRL