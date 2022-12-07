Orlando Magic lost their previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Nba and are sitting last in the Eastern Conference table. Los Angeles Clippers on the other hand won their game against Charlotte Hornets with a slim margin and sit sixth in the western conference table.
Sure Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
The game between the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers has some betting tips which have been analyzed for you.
Los Angeles Clippers to win @ 1.42 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code:36YTRZ6
The Los Angeles Clippers have been on a good run of form in recent games. They have won 14 out of 25 Nba games. They have also won four of their last five Nba games. Orlando Magic have been poor this season and have failed to win in nine of their previous games. Their previous Nba games have also recorded four wins for the Los Angeles Clippers and just a win for the Orlando Magic.
Under 224.5 point @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 36YZNRL
The possibility of both teams scoring lower points is high based on their previous stats. Both teams have not scored more than 210 points in their previous meetings and their recent Nba games also have recorded a low amount of points and we expect both teams to produce few points in this game.
