Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Stephen Oladehinde
The round of 16 came to an end in a fashionable way with eight countries securing a place in the quarter final of the competition and making preparations for their games.

World Cup Quarter final betting tips
World Cup Quarter final betting tips

The most surprising was the elimination of Spain in the round of 16 by an African side Morocco while other countries like Brazil, Croatia, England, France, Portugal, Netherland and Argentina made the qualifying round.

With the quarter final expected to begin in a couple of days, Sportybet have offered some enticing options to pick for the quarter final round of games and we have analyzed these options and made available some tips for the games.

Odds for selected games were culled from Sportybet

Croatia vs Brazil: Under 3.5 bookings @ 1.67 odds

Netherland vs Argentina: First half draw @ 2.00 odds

Morocco vs Portugal: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.72 odds

England vs France: Under 8.5 corner @ 1.85 odds

Total odds on Sportybet: 5.40 odds

Booking code: 362193BF

*These games can be staked on Sportybet as accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Sportybet quarter final accumulator
Sportybet quarter final accumulator

Friday,December 9, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Under 3.5 bookings

Odds: 1.67 on Sportybet

This encounter has enough potential for under 3.5 bookings. Based on their game stats in their world cup games both teams have rarely received a card and we expect the same feat in this encounter. Brazil have only received three yellow cards in this tournament and Croatia have received four yellow cards in this tournament also. The best option for both teams is under 3.5 bookings.

Friday,December 9, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First half draw

Odds: 2.00 on Sportybet

This encounter is going to be a very fierce contest especially the first half. Argentina have played first half draws on two occasions in the world cup while Netherland have only done it once. We expect the first half to be very tight with both teams trying to play safe and avoid mistakes.

Saturday,December 10, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip:Under 2.5 goals

Odds:1.72 on Sportybet

Another team to watch out for is Morocco after they knock out Spain in the round of 16 via penalty shootout. Based on Morocco's previous games in the world cup they have only scored four goals and we have witnessed over three goals in just one game in this tournament. However, Portugal have scored more goals than them after mauling Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16. Even with this we still expect a low scoring game after seeing how Morocco restricted Spain from scoring a goal against them and will give Portugal a hard time in this encounter. We should also take note that Morocco have only conceded once in this tournament.

Saturday,December 10, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Under 8.5 corner

Odds: 1.85 on Sportybet

A giant clash between two world class nations in the world cup is going to be epic. France and England are no newcomers to this competition. We have tipped both teams to produce a lower number of corners, not less than eight in this encounter. We looked at their previous games and noticed that they have not played as many corners in this tournament. Both teams play a similar type of football and this will also have an effect on the amount of corners to be played in this encounter.

