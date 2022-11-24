Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales vs Iran

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips for the Group B fixture between Wales and Iran.

Betting tips on Wales vs Iran
Betting tips on Wales vs Iran

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Wales vs Iran match

*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking Code: BB84D53

We have already witnessed four draws, three of which were goalless in this tournament, amongst teams that do not have much difference in quality between them.

This is one of such games, it has all the markers of a game where the quality does not come to separate two sides. A draw is on the books, bank on it.

Booking Code: 35201B0

Gareth Bale in action for Wales
Gareth Bale in action for Wales

Wales have not scored more than a goal in a game in Six of their last seven outings, they are a very low scoring side.

Iran on the other hand have only found the back of the net two times in one game in one of their last six games, they are also a low scoring side.

Predicting an under 1.5 outing for each side, under 2.5 outcome for the match is very feasible.

Booking Code: A9ABB0F

Iran are a low scoring side, but they managed to put two past England in the opening game of the group, and then went on to miss a couple more.

Mehdi Taremi celebrating a goal for Iran
Mehdi Taremi celebrating a goal for Iran

They have also scored at least one goal in five of their last six games, Iran should be able to get on the scoresheet for this one. You can put your money on it.

Faruq Ibrahim

