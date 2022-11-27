We have for you some predictions made by BettingTipsMan a betting influencer on twitter for the ongoing world cup games.
Qatar 2022: BettingTipsMan world cup tips on Sportybet
The world cup games are coming in thick and fast with the first round of group stage games completed and the second round still in progress with many countries yet to secure a round of 16 qualification.
BettingTipsMan is a well known tipster on twitter with over 201k followers and has been majorly known for spot on tips on many sporting events. He has made some betting tips on the ongoing world cup games and we are hoping we smile to the bank when the games are settled.
*These odds were culled from Sportybet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
World Cup betting tips on Sportybet
Belgium v Morocco: Home team to win to nil (No) @ 1.41 odds
Spain v Germany: Both teams score (Yes) @ 1.63 odds
Croatia v Canada: Home or draw @ 1.33 odds
Brazil v Switzerland: Brazil to win @ 1.53 odds
Portugal v Uruguay: Home team to win to nil (No) @ 1.36 odds
Total odds: 6.36 odds
Booking code: 1FC90D6
