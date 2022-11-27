Qatar 2022: BettingTipsMan world cup tips on Sportybet

Stephen Oladehinde
The world cup games are coming in thick and fast with the first round of group stage games completed and the second round still in progress with many countries yet to secure a round of 16 qualification.

World Cup tips on Sportybet

We have for you some predictions made by BettingTipsMan a betting influencer on twitter for the ongoing world cup games.

BettingTipsMan is a well known tipster on twitter with over 201k followers and has been majorly known for spot on tips on many sporting events. He has made some betting tips on the ongoing world cup games and we are hoping we smile to the bank when the games are settled.

*These odds were culled from Sportybet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Belgium v Morocco: Home team to win to nil (No) @ 1.41 odds

Spain v Germany: Both teams score (Yes) @ 1.63 odds

Croatia v Canada: Home or draw @ 1.33 odds

Brazil v Switzerland: Brazil to win @ 1.53 odds

Portugal v Uruguay: Home team to win to nil (No) @ 1.36 odds

Total odds: 6.36 odds

Booking code: 1FC90D6

