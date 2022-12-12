Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

Argentina defeated Netherlands with a penalty shootout in the quarter final of the FIFA World Cup. On the other hand Croatia who were the 2018 runner up pulled a shocking win over tournament favorite Brazil.

Odds for selected games were culled from Sportybet

Odds for Outright wins

Sportybet have made available odds for both games. Argentina to win is given at 1.96 odds and Croatia to win is at 4.54 odds. Argentina are the outright favorite for this game but Croatia is not a team that can be overlooked. They defeated Brazil and they will be booming with confidence coming into this game. Argentina also knocked out Netherlands which is also a boost for them.

The other game between Morocco and France also has some enticing odds. France are given 1.57 odds to win and Morocco 7.34 odds to win. France are ranked favourite for this game and they are the defending champions. However, Morocco have done a great job by beating strong European teams in this competition and France should be wary of them. France defeated England to secure a semi final ticket and Morocco defeated Portugal to book a meeting with France.

Pulse Nigeria

Underdogs odds to qualify

Here is another option available for you on Sportybet for both semi final games. The underdogs are known as the team with the lower chance of winning and we have teams like Croatia and Morocco who are the underdogs in this encounter. Morocco are given 4.10 odds to qualify for the final and Croatia is 3.00 odds to qualify. Both teams have done remarkably well in this tournament. Morocco have set a new record for African teams by being the first African team to qualify for the semi finals.

This has been a remarkable tournament for them seeing them fend off strong teams like Belgium, Spain, Canada and Portugal. They have faced four different European teams and have not lost and conceded against any. They face France next, another European team who are the defending champions of the cup. This would be another test for them but the confidence within this team can see them go past France when they meet.

On the other hand Croatia have always found a way to grind out results and they did it against Japan and against the almighty Brazil. They face Argentina who are considered the favorite to win the cup after Brazil was knocked out of the tournament. It won't be an easy game for Croatia but the strength and confidence in this team can see them go all the way.

Player Special Stat

This option was made available by Sportybet at the start of the World Cup. There are options like player total shot, player total shot at goal, player total passes, player total tackles. In his option we have Nicolas Otamendi over 1.5 total tackles @ 2.00 odds. Nicolas Otamendi has been an excellent defender for the Argentina team and has made many tackles in this tournament.

Otamendi made a total of two important tackles against Netherlands which gave them a winning chance in the game. We also have Luka Modric over 64.5 total passes @ 1.88 odds. Luka Modric has been the heart of the Croatia midfield where he dictates the play and controls the flow of the game. Modric passing ability is one of the qualities he has that has made him well known. He made an average of 70 passes in his last two games.

Olivier Giroud 1.5 shot on goals @ 2.39 odds is also available on sportybet. Olivier Giroud has been France top striker in this competition and he has scored four goals and also breaking Thiery Henry’s highest goal scorer record for France. The France all time highest goal scorer had a total of three shots on target against England and scored a goal in the game. Ounahi Azzedine over 32.5 total passes @ 1.88 odds.

Morocco are also an attacking team when they have possession of the ball. They also know how to string passes between themselves when they are with the ball. a player like Ounahi Azzedine will definitely have more passes regardless of the fewer time Morocco will have on the ball. Ounahi has completed more than 50 passes in his last two games. Even when less expected against a Spanish team that gives less possession to their opponents he still had 60 passes in that game.