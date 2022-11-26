There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Croatia vs Canada
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group F fixture between Croatia and Canada
Recommended articles
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Croatia vs Canada game
*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Under 1 @ 8.30 odds
Booking Code:B920EE0
A game has not had all the markers of a goalless one as this one in a while, both teams failed to score a single goal in their first game.
The pick is under 1, risky as it may be, at those odds, it is worth it, and should it end 1-0, the game is ruled as void and you get your stake back.
Draw @ 3.48 odds
Booking Code: CC04524
We have already witnessed seven draw outcomes in the World Cup so far, one of which involved Croatia, and round 2 of the tournament is barely half way through.
Both teams show less than desirable offensive power and are primed for a drawn game.
You should consider this option if you plan on staking on this game.
Canada win with Handicap 2 [Away (0:2)] @ 1.23 odds
Booking Code: BF3AE4DC
Croatia have only won one game with a 2-goal margin in their last 10 games, picking Canada to win with two goals ahead is a very reasonable bet, and might even be a sure thing.
If you insist on making a selection within this game, this is one of the safest options to pick from.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Croatia vs Canada
-
Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Tunisia vs Australia