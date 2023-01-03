SERIE A: Betting tips for Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators for Serie A games

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Serie A and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Atalanta, Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Serie A

Spezia vs Atalanta: over 2.5 goals @ 1.64 odds

Roma vs Bologna: Roma to win @ 1.63 odds

Fiorentina vs Monza: Fiorentina to win @ 1.72 odds

Inter vs Napoli: goal-goal @ 1.50 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.90 odds

Booking code: 3B8S6BK

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Spezia vs Atalanta

Wednesday, January 4, 2:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

Atalanta and Spezia have produced over 2.5 goals in three of their last five meetings in all competitions. Both teams were not having a good run before heading to the World Cup but their scoring record was good. They have scored at least a goal and also played over 2.5 goals in three of their last four matches in Serie A.

AFP

Roma vs Bologna

Wednesday, January 4, 4:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Roma to win

Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja

Roma were not in a good home form heading to the World Cup as they just had two wins in their last five games and Bologna away form was very poor, having just one win in their last four. However, Roma has a better head to head record at home and they have won three of their last five home games against Bologna.

AFP

Fiorentina vs Monza

Wednesday, January 4, 6:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Fiorentina to win

Odds: 1.72 on Bet9ja

Fiorentina home form was on an average before the start of the World Cup winning three of their last five home games whereas Monza just had two wins away from home in their last five away games. Fiorentina are a better side in this encounter and their home form should give them a boost for this game.

Inter vs Napoli

Wednesday, January 4, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

Their last three meetings against each other have produced a goal-goal result. Napoli are top of the Serie A table and are the favorites to win the league title. Inter have a good record at home before the World Cup break with four wins in a row and Napoli also have a good away record winning three of their last four away games in all competitions. Both teams played goal-goal in their previous Serie A game and we have tipped them to do the same in this fixture.