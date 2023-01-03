The Serie A season resumed with lots of expectations after the World Cup break with most clubs hoping to continue from where they left off and others looking to bounce back from the first half of the season disappointment. We take a look at the teams and analyze the best tips for you.
SERIE A: Betting tips for Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators for Serie A games
It's another new year for club football as many leagues are gradually resuming for the continuation of the 2022/2023 season. The Serie A resumes this week and we are looking forward to a splendid 2023.
We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Serie A and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Atalanta, Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Serie A
Spezia vs Atalanta: over 2.5 goals @ 1.64 odds
Roma vs Bologna: Roma to win @ 1.63 odds
Fiorentina vs Monza: Fiorentina to win @ 1.72 odds
Inter vs Napoli: goal-goal @ 1.50 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.90 odds
Booking code: 3B8S6BK
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Spezia vs Atalanta
Wednesday, January 4, 2:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja
Atalanta and Spezia have produced over 2.5 goals in three of their last five meetings in all competitions. Both teams were not having a good run before heading to the World Cup but their scoring record was good. They have scored at least a goal and also played over 2.5 goals in three of their last four matches in Serie A.
Roma vs Bologna
Wednesday, January 4, 4:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Roma to win
Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja
Roma were not in a good home form heading to the World Cup as they just had two wins in their last five games and Bologna away form was very poor, having just one win in their last four. However, Roma has a better head to head record at home and they have won three of their last five home games against Bologna.
Fiorentina vs Monza
Wednesday, January 4, 6:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Fiorentina to win
Odds: 1.72 on Bet9ja
Fiorentina home form was on an average before the start of the World Cup winning three of their last five home games whereas Monza just had two wins away from home in their last five away games. Fiorentina are a better side in this encounter and their home form should give them a boost for this game.
Inter vs Napoli
Wednesday, January 4, 8:45pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: goal-goal
Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja
Their last three meetings against each other have produced a goal-goal result. Napoli are top of the Serie A table and are the favorites to win the league title. Inter have a good record at home before the World Cup break with four wins in a row and Napoli also have a good away record winning three of their last four away games in all competitions. Both teams played goal-goal in their previous Serie A game and we have tipped them to do the same in this fixture.
