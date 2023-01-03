ADVERTISEMENT

SERIE A: Betting tips for Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators for Serie A games

It's another new year for club football as many leagues are gradually resuming for the continuation of the 2022/2023 season. The Serie A resumes this week and we are looking forward to a splendid 2023.

Betting tips for Serie A games
Betting tips for Serie A games

The Serie A season resumed with lots of expectations after the World Cup break with most clubs hoping to continue from where they left off and others looking to bounce back from the first half of the season disappointment. We take a look at the teams and analyze the best tips for you.

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Serie A and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Atalanta, Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Spezia vs Atalanta: over 2.5 goals @ 1.64 odds

Roma vs Bologna: Roma to win @ 1.63 odds

Fiorentina vs Monza: Fiorentina to win @ 1.72 odds

Inter vs Napoli: goal-goal @ 1.50 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.90 odds

Booking code: 3B8S6BK

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Wednesday, January 4, 2:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

Atalanta and Spezia have produced over 2.5 goals in three of their last five meetings in all competitions. Both teams were not having a good run before heading to the World Cup but their scoring record was good. They have scored at least a goal and also played over 2.5 goals in three of their last four matches in Serie A.

Atalanta player in action in Serie A
Atalanta player in action in Serie A AFP

Wednesday, January 4, 4:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Roma to win

Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja

Roma were not in a good home form heading to the World Cup as they just had two wins in their last five games and Bologna away form was very poor, having just one win in their last four. However, Roma has a better head to head record at home and they have won three of their last five home games against Bologna.

Roma player in action in Serie A
Roma player in action in Serie A AFP

Wednesday, January 4, 6:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Fiorentina to win

Odds: 1.72 on Bet9ja

Fiorentina home form was on an average before the start of the World Cup winning three of their last five home games whereas Monza just had two wins away from home in their last five away games. Fiorentina are a better side in this encounter and their home form should give them a boost for this game.

Wednesday, January 4, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

Their last three meetings against each other have produced a goal-goal result. Napoli are top of the Serie A table and are the favorites to win the league title. Inter have a good record at home before the World Cup break with four wins in a row and Napoli also have a good away record winning three of their last four away games in all competitions. Both teams played goal-goal in their previous Serie A game and we have tipped them to do the same in this fixture.

Inter vs Napoli Serie A match
Inter vs Napoli Serie A match AFP
