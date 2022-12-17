ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Sportybet odds preview for the World Cup final and third place match.

The semi final of the FIFA World Cup ended in a remarkable way as Argentina and France made it to the finals and Morocco and Croatia set to play face off for the third place position.

Preview for the World Cup final and third place match.
Preview for the World Cup final and third place match.

Argentina qualified for the World Cup final in style with Lionel Messi orchestrating the win for the Argentines by overcoming a resilient Croatia team and France showed why they are the 2018 champions by beating a Moroccan team that made history. France showed their superiority against a Moroccan team who many had found hard to break down in this competition. Both teams will lockhorns in the final and fight for who will be crowned the world champion.

On the other hand, Croatia and Morocco will face each other for the second time in this competition after they were both paired in the same group and played a goalless draw in that encounter. They will also have a last dance for the winner of the third place position.

With the third place and final match expected to begin in a couple of days, Sportybet have offered some enticing options to pick for the final round of games and we have analyzed these options and made available some tips for the games.

Morocco and Croatia met in their group stage match that ended in a goalless draw. The game produced just five corners which was all played by Croatia. We expect a minimum number of corners in this game. Odds for the corner market for this game are as follows 2.10/1.71 odds for over/under 8.5 corners, 2.75/1.44 odds for over/under 9.5 corners and 3.60/1.27 odds for over/under 10.5 corners.

Also, France and Argentina will face off in the final and there are odds available for the corner market of this game. We have 1.98/1.80 odds for over/under 8.5 corners, 2.55/1.55 odds for over/under 9.5 corners and 3.33/1.32 odds for over/under 10.5 corners.

Argentina attacker Lionel Messi will have one last chance to win the World Cup
Argentina attacker Lionel Messi will have one last chance to win the World Cup AFP

This encounter will likely be a recount of their clash in the 2018 World Cup where they had a total of eight cards in the game. The only difference here is that this is a final and it's all to play for. We expect a very intense game with tackles flying around the field and many players committing fouls and receiving cards. We have odds available for the booking market for this game. We have 1.16/4.60 odds for over/under 2.5 bookings, 1.46/2.50 odds for over/under 3.5 bookings, 2.05/1.68 odds for over/under 4.5 bookings, 3.25/1.29 odds for over/under 5.5 bookings and 5.50/1.11 odds for over/under 6.5 bookings.

And the game between Morocco and Croatia which is the third place match of the FIFA World Cup game also has attractive odds to pick from. We have 1.14/4.90 odds for over/under 1.5 bookings, 1.47/2.50 odds for over/under 2.5 bookings, 2.20/1.61 odds for over/under 3.5 bookings, 3.70/1.24 odds for over/under 4.5 bookings and 6.50/1.08 odds for over/under 5.5 bookings.

The World Cup final and third place match has some special options for players and these options have been available since the start of the World Cup. We have options like player total shot, player shot on target, player total passes and player total tackles but we are only picking just two options.

For the third place match between Morocco and Croatia, we have options like Hakim Ziyech over 2.5 total shots at 2.20 odds and Luka Modric over 76.5 passes at 1.88 odds.

For the final match between France and Argentina, we have options like Adrien Rabiot over 1.5 total tackles at 1.57 odds and Olivier Giroud over 0.5 shot at goal for 1.64 odds.

These options are available on Sportybet and we have given you the best stats for these options.

