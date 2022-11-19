Qatar 2022: Odds on teams to reach the World Cup semi finals

We have picked out Bet9ja odds for the teams most likely to reach the World Cup semi finals.

Odds on teams to reach the World Cup semi finals
Odds on teams to reach the World Cup semi finals

There are so many avenues to make money on while club football is on break, and the World Cup provides many of such opportunities, one of which is betting on teams most likely to reach the semi finals.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JQ7PG

Argentina are one of the favourites to win the world cup and the semi final at least is the target for them in Qatar 2022.

Messi in action for Argentina
Messi in action for Argentina AFP

Argentina to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JQJV6

Brazil are the bookmakers favourite to win the World Cup and winning the tournament would mean you have passed the semi finals.

Neymar in action for Brazil
Neymar in action for Brazil AFP

Brazil to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JQW9D

France are the defending champions of the world cup and they have arguably the two best forwards in the world, the semi finals at least is expected of them.

Griezmann in action for France
Griezmann in action for France AFP

France to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JR8NZ

England have reached the semi finals of the last two international tournaments they have played, the 2018 World Cup where they reached the semi final and Euro 2020 where they reached the final, one would expect them to repeat that feat at Qatar 2022

Saka in action for England
Saka in action for England AFP

England to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JRVB5

Belgium reached the semifinals of the last World Cup, and are still one of the best National teams in the world,still number two on the rankings even.

Belgium national team squad
Belgium national team squad AFP

Belgium to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JSL58

Luis Enrique&rsquo;s team have reached the finals of the Uefa Nations league and the semi final of Euro 2020, the team albeit still in rebuild from the spain we used to know, they have managed to go deep in competitions, and are on of the best positioned to go as deep as the semi final this year.

Pedri in action for Spain
Pedri in action for Spain AFP

Spain to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

