Qatar 2022: Odds on teams to reach the World Cup semi finals

Argentina to reach the World Cup semi finals @ 2.50 odds

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JQ7PG

Argentina are one of the favourites to win the world cup and the semi final at least is the target for them in Qatar 2022.

If you are looking to explore this option, then Argentina to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

Brazil to reach the World Cup semi finals @ 2.10 odds

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JQJV6

Brazil are the bookmakers favourite to win the World Cup and winning the tournament would mean you have passed the semi finals.

If you are looking to explore this option, then Brazil to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

France to reach the World Cup semi finals @ 2.60 odds

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JQW9D

France are the defending champions of the world cup and they have arguably the two best forwards in the world, the semi finals at least is expected of them.

If you are looking to explore this option, then France to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

England to reach the World Cup semi finals @ 2.75 odds

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JR8NZ

England have reached the semi finals of the last two international tournaments they have played, the 2018 World Cup where they reached the semi final and Euro 2020 where they reached the final, one would expect them to repeat that feat at Qatar 2022

If you are looking to explore this option, then England to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

Belgium to reach the World Cup semi finals @ 3.75 odds

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JRVB5

Belgium reached the semifinals of the last World Cup, and are still one of the best National teams in the world,still number two on the rankings even.

If you are looking to explore this option, then Belgium to reach the semi final is one of the best picks in the option.

Spain to reach the World Cup semifinals @ 5.00 odds

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33JSL58

Luis Enrique’s team have reached the finals of the Uefa Nations league and the semi final of Euro 2020, the team albeit still in rebuild from the spain we used to know, they have managed to go deep in competitions, and are on of the best positioned to go as deep as the semi final this year.

