Qatar 2022: Odds on teams to reach the World Cup final

Faruq Ibrahim
Sports  >  Betting

We have picked out Bet9ja odds for the teams most likely to reach the World Cup final.

There are so many avenues to make money on while club football is on break, and the World Cup provides many of such opportunities, one of which is betting on teams most likely to reach the final.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33S9SM8

Argentina are one of the favourites to win the world cup and you have to get to the final to attempt to win the competition, plus they reached the final of the competition just two editions ago, aiming to achieve this again would not be strange.

Messi in action for Argentina
Messi in action for Argentina AFP

If you are looking to explore this option, then Argentina to reach the final is one of the best picks in this option.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33S9ZLX

Brazil are the bookmakers favourite to win the World Cup and winning the tournament would mean you have reached the finals.

Brazil World Cup squad
Brazil World Cup squad AFP

If you are looking to explore this option, then Brazil to reach the final is one of the best picks in the option.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33SBK7Q

France are the defending champions of the world cup and they have arguably the two best forwards in the world, if all things go well for France they are the strongest national team in world football and the World Cup final is very attainable

Mbappe in action for France
Mbappe in action for France AFP

If you are looking to explore this option, then France to reach the final is one of the best picks in the option.

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33SBMRD

England have reached the semi finals of the last two international tournaments they have played, the 2018 World Cup where they reached the semi final and Euro 2020 where they reached the final, expecting them to advance even further by winning or doing as well as their last tournament; reaching the final, is very reasonable

Saka in action for England
Saka in action for England AFP

If you are looking to explore this option, then England to reach the final is one of the best picks in the option.

Spain to reach the World Cup final @ 5.00 odds

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33SC38P

Luis Enrique’s team have reached the finals of the Uefa Nations league and the semi final of Euro 2020, the team albeit still in rebuild from the spain we used to know, they have managed to go deep in competitions, and are on of the best positioned to go as deep as the final this year.

Pedri in action for Spain
Pedri in action for Spain AFP

If you are looking to explore this option, then Spain to reach the final is one of the best picks in the option.

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

