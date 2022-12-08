Netherland defeated USA in the round of 16 game with the game ending 3-1 in favour of the Netherlands whereas Argentina defeated Australia with goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez securing the win for them. Although there was a little scare when the Australians got a goal back, the Argentines stood firm and sealed the win.
Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina
Bet9ja offers you attractive odds for the quarter final game involving Netherland and Argentina and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
The quarter final match between Netherland and Argentina has been analyzed adequately for you.
Both team to score @ 2.05 odds on Bet9ja
Both teams have either scored or conceded in this tournament and looking at the quality they both have on the pitch, it's looking likely they both score in this game. Argentina is not a team that sits back nor is Netherland and we expect both teams to score as we have predicted for this encounter. Argentina have only failed to concede in just one game in this tournament and Netherlands have conceded on two occasions in this tournament.
First half draw @ 1.98 odds on Bet9ja
We expect the first half of this encounter to be a frantic one. Argentina are a side that will always play on the front foot but on occasion they are facing a team who will match up to them in every area of the field both players and tactics. We are not expecting much from the first half as we believe the game will come to life in the second half.
Under 2.5 goals @ 1.56 odds on Bet9ja
The goal margin for this game is not going to be much as we have predicted under 2.5 goals at full time. The Netherlands have only played over 2.5 goals just once in this tournament whereas Argentina has played over 2.5 twice in this competition. We know both teams are a scoring team but we expect them to play cautiously and not go all out in this encounter.
