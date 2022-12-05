Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal Vs Switzerland

We have picked out the best betting tips on the round of sixteen fixture between Portugal and Switzerland.

Betting tips and odds for Portugal Vs Switzerland

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Portugal vs Switzerland game.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking Code :

Portugal are the favourites to win this game, however Switzerland are expected to be a very difficult team to beat.

Ronaldo in action for Portugal after move to Saudi
Switzerland know how to give the better teams a tough time, so a straight win under 90 minutes for Portugal might not be on, but if it gets to extra time or penalties, Portugal have the players to make the difference.

Booking Code: 36KZJGX

Portugal have played out this outcome in all three of their games in the tournament so far and even in their preparatory friendly against Nigeria.

Switzerland themselves are able to get goals and have scored 4 goals in the tournament so far.

If you want to bet on this game, this is one of the best picks available.

Second-half highest scoring half (yes) @ 2.43 odds

Booking Code: 36SKQBY

Portugal have played out this outcome in 2 of 3 games they have played out this Tournament.

Switzerland have also played out this outcome in 2 of 3 games they have played out this World Cup.

Switzerland vs Portugal betting tips
The game is expected to be cagey at first before coming to life in the second.

This outcome is not as risky as you might expect.

