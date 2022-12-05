There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal Vs Switzerland
We have picked out the best betting tips on the round of sixteen fixture between Portugal and Switzerland.
Recommended articles
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Portugal vs Switzerland game.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Portugal to quality @ 1.47 odds
Booking Code :
Portugal are the favourites to win this game, however Switzerland are expected to be a very difficult team to beat.
Switzerland know how to give the better teams a tough time, so a straight win under 90 minutes for Portugal might not be on, but if it gets to extra time or penalties, Portugal have the players to make the difference.
Over 1.5 @ 1.28 odds
Booking Code: 36KZJGX
Portugal have played out this outcome in all three of their games in the tournament so far and even in their preparatory friendly against Nigeria.
Switzerland themselves are able to get goals and have scored 4 goals in the tournament so far.
If you want to bet on this game, this is one of the best picks available.
Second-half highest scoring half (yes) @ 2.43 odds
Booking Code: 36SKQBY
Portugal have played out this outcome in 2 of 3 games they have played out this Tournament.
Switzerland have also played out this outcome in 2 of 3 games they have played out this World Cup.
The game is expected to be cagey at first before coming to life in the second.
This outcome is not as risky as you might expect.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal Vs Switzerland
-
SportyBet takes 20 million naira hit
-
Qatar 2022: How you can bet and win on Brazil vs South Korea