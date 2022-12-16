QATAR 2022: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Croatia vs Morocco third place match

The World Cup is gradually coming to an end with only the third place match and the finals due to take place. It has been a rollercoaster for all participating countries with some doing well and creating history and some not participating to the level expected of them. However, our focus today will be on the third place match between Croatia and Morocco and we are giving you the best possible tips for you to win in style.
Both teams were paired in the same group at the start of the tournament and played a goalless draw when they met in the opening game in their group. It was a very tense game as both teams were seeking a good start to their World Cup campaign.
Croatia and Morocco both qualified from the group and made their way to the semi final where they both lost to Argentina and France respectively and now they meet each other for a last dance in this competition.
Morocco came as underdogs in a group that included Belgium and Croatia and they came out on top of the group ahead of these two teams. They went on to knock Spain out in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinal before they were defeated by France in the semi final. Croatia on the other hand came second in the group and went on to defeat Japan in the round of 16 and Brazil in the quarterfinal before Argentina halted their progress to the finals.
First half draw @ 2.18 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37YXRKK
We expect a very tight first half in this game just as the group stage encounter ended in a first half draw. Both teams have played first half draws at least twice in this competition. Morocco are a team that has played bigger teams in this competition and will not be holding back against Croatia. We have tipped them to play a first half draw in this game.
Under 2.5 goals @ 1.93 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37YY9DT
Their first game ended in a full time draw without either team scoring a goal. We expect a similar feat in this game. Both teams are not really much of a scoring team in this tournament and even if they are to score in this encounter it won't be up to three goals which is why we have predicted the under 2.5 goals in thai game.
Under 1.5 first half @ 1.42 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37YYKV5
Just as we have said that the first half will be a very tight game, we also do not expect many goals to be scored in the first half. If there are to be goals it won't be up to two goals from either side. We have predicted under 1.5 first half for this encounter between Croatia and Morocco.
