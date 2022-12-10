ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Croatia are two wins away from the world cup trophy, and you can win with them through the bookies.

There are still many opportunities to make money from the bookies in the world cup even as it is approaching its end.

One of such opportunity is betting on teams to win the world cup outrightly. The world cup is in its quarter-final stage and we already have two confirmed semi-finalists, with Croatia being one of them.

Betting on Croatia to reach the final and win it at the end is not as risky as you might think, and here are three reasons why.

This may vary from bookie to bookie, but the numbers are in and around 10.00 odds on most bookies.

Perisic in action against Brazil
Perisic in action against Brazil AFP

10.00 odds is a solid reason to bet on anything. When the thing one has to bet on is not as risky as Croatia to win the world cup, it almost becomes a no-brainer.

Croatia knocked out the world number one on the FIFA Rankings Brazil. If it were tennis, Brazil would be first-seed, and Croatia knocked them out while making them look toothless.

Before the start of the game against Brazil, Croatia to win was at around 8.00 odds, and to get a draw was around 4.00 odds. Croatia are used to beating big odds when stacked against them, and it is time to start backing them with the bookmakers if you have not been doing that.

Against seemingly insurmountable odds, Croatia reached the final of the 2018 world cup where they lost to France.

They would be looking to go a step further this time, and they are well primed to do so, after beating a Brazil team that were the bookie's favourite to win the tournament outright.

Croatia players celebrate knocking out Brazil
Croatia players celebrate knocking out Brazil AFP

They play Brazil's rival Argentina in the semi-final, a team they beat convincingly in 2018, and who have not looked particularly convincing in Qatar 2022.

Croatia could face Morocco, France, Portugal or England if they beat Argentina, and the momentum of winning against the two South American giants could be enough to help them beat any of the remaining sides.

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

