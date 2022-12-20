PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian punters of 2022

10. Bishop

Bishop is also a well known punter on social media and has over 63k followers on Twitter. He has a good winning rate and has majorly followed other sports aside football. He has also won from sport events like Horse racing, Volleyball, Dart and other.

9. Bossolamilekan

2022 has been a major year for Bossolamilekan having won huge amounts from bookies. Bossolamilekan has over 293k followers on Twitter and is well known by his followers. The popular punter has been placed as no 9 in our 2022 ranking.

8. LegitCalculator

LegitCalculator is a well known punter on Twitter with over 320k followers. He has been one of the top winners on Sportybet and has also broken the 50 million limit on Sportybet. He has been a consistent punter on Twitter and has been hailed a lot by his followers.

7. SpirituaL

SpirituaL is a popular punter on Twitter with over 207k followers and has major bet winnings in 2022. A lot of his games have been a big bang for his followers with many benefiting from his games. His influence in betting has won many big wins.

6. Chizzy BB

Chizzy BB is one of the most recognized female punters in Nigeria. She has over 164k followers on twitter. She has won from major bookies like Sportybet. She also won from the recent World Cup tournament that was just concluded. She also has a good winning record as a punter.

5. Sporting King

Here is another popular punter who has made his name known in 2022. He has over 610k followers on Twitter. He recently won over 500 odds on Basketball tip which has had more to do with his popularity on Twitter. Sporting King influence has grown since the start of 2022.

4. MrBanks

MrBanks is also a well known punter with a lot of followers. He has over 445k followers on Twitter. He is majorly known for his consistent betting tips and winning. He has made millions in betting and has had a consistent 2022 to crown his efforts.

3. BigLouie

Louie is one of the biggest and recognised punters on twitter with over 426k followers. He made his name from winning huge from Sportybet and 1xbet and other bookies. He has also been a consistent winner in 2022 and has won many bets for his followers.

2. Mr Bayo

Here is another recognised punter on Twitter. He has over 794k followers on Twitter and has won over 300 million from betting in recent years from Bet9ja and Sportybet. He recently won over 50 million on Sportybet and also has a consistent winning rate in 2022. His popularity level on Twitter is high because he has won so many bets for himself and his followers.

1. Mayor of Ekiti

Mayor of Ekiti also known as Ekitipikin is our most Influential punter in 2022. He has over 539k followers on Twitter and has won millions on Sportybet and Msports respectively. His winning rate is one of the highest in 2022. He recently broke the 40 million limit of Sportybet which forced their hand to increase the limit to 50 million. Ekitipikin is majorly called the bookies nightmare and he has truly made himself the bookies nightmare with his massive wins in 2022.