NBA: Sure odds and betting tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Oladehinde
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets are playing on a high and have won all their last five NBA games. They defeated the Golden State Warriors in their last NBA game. Milwaukee Bucks on the other hand lost against the Cleveland Cavaliers and have been having an inconsistent form.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 38SFGHB

The Brooklyn Nets' form has been very consistent this season. They have recently won five of their previous NBA games and will be looking to add more to their win when they face the Milwaukee Bucks. Their opponent Milwaukee Bucks have not been in consistent form recently, winning just three of their last NBA games.

Brooklyn Nets NBA player
Brooklyn Nets NBA player AFP

Betting code: 38TLRYQ

Their previous meetings have not recorded up to 210 points but this new season has seen them rack up points from each team. Both teams have scored at least 110 points in their last three NBA games so we expect them to reach this feat in this encounter.

