NBA: Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings
Betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings

Philadelphia 76ers are on their second win in a row after they defeated Charlotte Hornets in their previous Nba game. They sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings whereas the Sacramento Kings lost against the New York Knicks and are also in fifth position in the Western Conference table.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 37PBP7K

Philadelphia had an outstanding home game against the Charlotte Hornets. They have won eight of their nine games, and have only been defeated by Minnesota. However, Sacramento has also been on a good run winning three of their last five Nba games but Philadelphia has a better chance of winning the game. Their previous meetings shows that Philadelphia have won five in their last five meetings with Sacramento Kings.

Philadelphia 76ers player in action
Philadelphia 76ers player in action AFP

Betting code: 37PCQXD

Philadelphia 76ers previous games show that they have scored above 110 points but Sacramento Kings on the other hand are not much of a scoring team. However, we expect both teams to produce this amount of points selected in this encounter.

Topics:
