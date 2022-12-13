Philadelphia 76ers are on their second win in a row after they defeated Charlotte Hornets in their previous Nba game. They sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings whereas the Sacramento Kings lost against the New York Knicks and are also in fifth position in the Western Conference table.
NBA: Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Philadelphia 76ers to win @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37PBP7K
Philadelphia had an outstanding home game against the Charlotte Hornets. They have won eight of their nine games, and have only been defeated by Minnesota. However, Sacramento has also been on a good run winning three of their last five Nba games but Philadelphia has a better chance of winning the game. Their previous meetings shows that Philadelphia have won five in their last five meetings with Sacramento Kings.
Over 222.5 points @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37PCQXD
Philadelphia 76ers previous games show that they have scored above 110 points but Sacramento Kings on the other hand are not much of a scoring team. However, we expect both teams to produce this amount of points selected in this encounter.
