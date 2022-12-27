Washington Wizards return to winning ways against Sacramento Kings and are struggling to pick up the pace. Philadelphia 76ers on the other hand are in superb form winning against the New York Knicks and going on a five game winning streak.
NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Philadelphia 76ers to win @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 399LRDC
Philadelphia 76ers form has been blistering and you can not take this possible win away from them with the sort of form they have. They have won five of their last NBA games whereas their opponent has only two wins in their last five games.
Over 215.5 points @ 1.41 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 399M6MY
Philadelphia 76ers have scored over 110 points in four of their last NBA games and they will want to continue these in this encounter. Washington Wizards have also racked up points in their last four games scoring over 110 points too. Both teams previous two meetings have produced over 218 points.
