NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards return to winning ways against Sacramento Kings and are struggling to pick up the pace. Philadelphia 76ers on the other hand are in superb form winning against the New York Knicks and going on a five game winning streak.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 399LRDC

Philadelphia 76ers form has been blistering and you can not take this possible win away from them with the sort of form they have. They have won five of their last NBA games whereas their opponent has only two wins in their last five games.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game
Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game AFP

Betting code: 399M6MY

Philadelphia 76ers have scored over 110 points in four of their last NBA games and they will want to continue these in this encounter. Washington Wizards have also racked up points in their last four games scoring over 110 points too. Both teams previous two meetings have produced over 218 points.

