NBA: Cashout with this betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons

Stephen Oladehinde
Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons
Atlanta Hawks lost against Chicago Bulls after trying to build on their two straight wins in a row in the NBA and Detroit Pistons who have been on a bad patch of form continued down that lane as they lost to Philadelphia 76ers in their previous NBA game.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 38T2WF5

It's so obvious that both teams are not doing so well in terms of form at the moment but the Atlanta Hawks still have a better form and chance of winning than their opponent. The Atlanta Hawks have won two of their last five NBA games whereas the Detroit Pistons have won only once in their last five games.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game
Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game AFP

Betting code: 38T3CLK

Their previous meetings in the NBA have recorded at least 220 points in three of their last five games and we expect this point we’ve picked to be achieved. Both teams have also scored more than 110 points in at least four of their last five NBA games which is why we picked this option for this encounter.

