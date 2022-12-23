NBA: Cashout with this betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Atlanta Hawks to win @ 1.21 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 38T2WF5

It's so obvious that both teams are not doing so well in terms of form at the moment but the Atlanta Hawks still have a better form and chance of winning than their opponent. The Atlanta Hawks have won two of their last five NBA games whereas the Detroit Pistons have won only once in their last five games.

AFP

Over 226.5 points @ 1.48 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 38T3CLK