Atlanta Hawks lost against Chicago Bulls after trying to build on their two straight wins in a row in the NBA and Detroit Pistons who have been on a bad patch of form continued down that lane as they lost to Philadelphia 76ers in their previous NBA game.
NBA: Cashout with this betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Recommended articles
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Atlanta Hawks to win @ 1.21 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38T2WF5
It's so obvious that both teams are not doing so well in terms of form at the moment but the Atlanta Hawks still have a better form and chance of winning than their opponent. The Atlanta Hawks have won two of their last five NBA games whereas the Detroit Pistons have won only once in their last five games.
Over 226.5 points @ 1.48 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38T3CLK
Their previous meetings in the NBA have recorded at least 220 points in three of their last five games and we expect this point we’ve picked to be achieved. Both teams have also scored more than 110 points in at least four of their last five NBA games which is why we picked this option for this encounter.
More from category
-
NBA: 2 Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers
-
NBA: Sure odds and betting tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks
-
NBA: Cashout big with this odds and betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves