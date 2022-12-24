New York Knicks loss against Chicago Bulls in their previous NBA game was their second in a row after going on a three win streak. Philadelphia 76ers on the other hand are in superb form winning their last five NBA games and beating Los ANgeles Clippers in their previous NBA outing.
NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Recommended articles
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Home handicap +5.5 @ 1.54 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38WMR5C
With the New York Knicks still looking to get back to winning ways after their back to back losses we still consider this encounter to be a very tight one. We are not expecting many points from the Philadelphia 76ers if they are to win this encounter. The point margin if the Philadelphia 76ers wins won't be far off.
Over 212.5 points @ 1.43 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38WNHC5
Both teams have scored more than 120 points in their recent NBA games and we expect them to produce more than 212 points. They have also played over 212 points in two of their three previous meetings.
More from category
-
NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers
-
NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers
-
NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks