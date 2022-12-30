NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Away handicap +6.5 @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 39PQSZJ

The away team have won two games in their last five NBA games which is a bit better than the home team who has just one win in their last five games. We do not expect the Toronto Raptors to win with a large margin in this encounter, so we expect a very close gap between the two teams.

AFP

Over 219.5 points @ 1.43 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 39PPG8B