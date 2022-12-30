ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

Stephen Oladehinde
For the basketball match between the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these basketball predictions for you.

Predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game
Both teams have struggled with gaining their form recently. They both lost their previous games to Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns respectively. They will both be looking to get back to winning ways when they face each other.

Betting code: 39PQSZJ

The away team have won two games in their last five NBA games which is a bit better than the home team who has just one win in their last five games. We do not expect the Toronto Raptors to win with a large margin in this encounter, so we expect a very close gap between the two teams.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns NBA game
Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns NBA game AFP

Betting code: 39PPG8B

Previous meetings between these two teams shows that they have scored over 219 points in three of their last five encounters and also four of their last NBA games have produced more than 220 points. We have picked this option because of the rate at which they score in their games.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.
