NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards
Betting tips for Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards

Utah Jazz won their previous NBA game against Detroit Pistons and sit eighth place in the Western Conference standings whereas Washington Wizards won their previous game after going four games without a win.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 38PNGFT

Utah Jazz form has been better than their opponent. They have won three of their last five NBA games whereas Washington Wizards have been on a poor run of form with just one win in their last five NBA games. Utah Jazz are the favouries to win this encounter even though Washington Wizards have had a good head to head record against them.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards NBA game
Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards NBA game AFP

Betting code: 38PNYMF

Both teams have produced more than 220 points in three of their last five NBA encounters. They also scored over 110 points each in their last NBA game which they came out as winners. Both teams are good at scoring high points which is why we have picked this option for them.

Topics:
