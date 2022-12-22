NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Utah Jazz to win @ 1.42 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 38PNGFT

Utah Jazz form has been better than their opponent. They have won three of their last five NBA games whereas Washington Wizards have been on a poor run of form with just one win in their last five NBA games. Utah Jazz are the favouries to win this encounter even though Washington Wizards have had a good head to head record against them.

AFP

Over 223.5 points @ 1.44 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 38PNYMF