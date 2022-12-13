NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks lost against the Houston Rockets by a slim margin as their four games winning streak was broken and are second in the Eastern Conference table. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors also won against the Boston Celtics by a large margin and are eight on the Western Conference table.
Milwaukee Bucks to win @ 1.54 odds on Bet9ja
The Milwaukee Bucks are in good form in the Nba even though they lost their previous game. They have won four of their last five Nba games. Golden State Warriors are also building up their form after winning three of their last five Nba games. This encounter will not be an easy one for Milwaukee but we expect them to get the win regardless.
Away handicap +8.5 @ 1.51 odds on Bet9ja
This option is the best pick for this game based on their recent form. We are not expecting a huge margin of points between them. We expect Milwaukee to win this game but not by a large margin of points.
