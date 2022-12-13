ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors
The Milwaukee Bucks lost against the Houston Rockets by a slim margin as their four games winning streak was broken and are second in the Eastern Conference table. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors also won against the Boston Celtics by a large margin and are eight on the Western Conference table.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 37PDZQX

The Milwaukee Bucks are in good form in the Nba even though they lost their previous game. They have won four of their last five Nba games. Golden State Warriors are also building up their form after winning three of their last five Nba games. This encounter will not be an easy one for Milwaukee but we expect them to get the win regardless.

Milwaukee Bucks in action
Betting code: 37PCQXD

This option is the best pick for this game based on their recent form. We are not expecting a huge margin of points between them. We expect Milwaukee to win this game but not by a large margin of points.

