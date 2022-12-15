NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans to win @ 1.77 odds on Bet9ja

The New Orleans Pelicans have been in good form winning four of their last five NBA games. This game is not going to be an easy game because the Utah Jazz have a good record against them. They have won four of their last five meetings against the Pelicans. However, we have picked the New Orleans Pelicans to win the game based on their previous form.