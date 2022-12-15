NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

Utah Jazz got back to winning ways against the New Orleans Pelicans who they are meeting again after going two games without a win. The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to bounce back from the loss in this encounter.
The New Orleans Pelicans have been in good form winning four of their last five NBA games. This game is not going to be an easy game because the Utah Jazz have a good record against them. They have won four of their last five meetings against the Pelicans. However, we have picked the New Orleans Pelicans to win the game based on their previous form.
Based on our previous observation, the form of the New Orleans Pelicans and the winning record of Utah Jazz stands as an advantage for both teams. This encounter is going to be tight and we do not expect a large point win margin from the Pelicans if they eventually win the game.
