NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers
Orlando Magic won their previous NBA game against San Antonio Spurs and have been in good form lately whereas Los Angeles Lakers lost their game against Dallas Mavericks and have been struggling with their form.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 399H7QH

Orlando Magic have won four of their last five NBA games and have been in blistering form as they face Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have lost their last four NBA games and do not have what it takes to match Orlando Magic in this encounter.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game
Betting code: 399HPGR

Their previous meetings in the NBA shows that they have scored over 210 points in three of their last five games and this season both teams have scored over 110 points each in their last three games. This was an easy pick for us and we expect them to produce this outcome.

