NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

Orlando Magic to win @ 1.56 odds on Bet9ja

Orlando Magic have won four of their last five NBA games and have been in blistering form as they face Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have lost their last four NBA games and do not have what it takes to match Orlando Magic in this encounter.

Over 228.5 points @ 1.41 odds on Bet9ja

Their previous meetings in the NBA shows that they have scored over 210 points in three of their last five games and this season both teams have scored over 110 points each in their last three games. This was an easy pick for us and we expect them to produce this outcome.