Dallas Mavericks are on their second win in a row after defeating Houston Rockets in the NBA and will be looking to continue this streak against Los Angeles Lakers whereas Los Angeles Lakers have gone on to lose two straight games in a row and still added the third against Charlotte Hornets.
NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Dallas Mavericks to win @ 1.26 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38WPQSD
The Dallas Mavericks are picking back to back wins after losing twice in a row and will be looking to build on these wins against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks have won three of their last five meetings with the Lakers and their present winning streak will be an advantage for them in this game.
AFP
Over 219.5 points @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38WQ3W5
ADVERTISEMENT
More from category
-
NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers
-
NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers
-
NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
Recommended articles
NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers
NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Overweight' Kalvin Phillips will not play or train with Manchester City until he gets in shape
₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship
BETTING: Easiest sport to bet on and win
Paul Onuachu announces successor
ADVERTISEMENT