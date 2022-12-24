ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks are on their second win in a row after defeating Houston Rockets in the NBA and will be looking to continue this streak against Los Angeles Lakers whereas Los Angeles Lakers have gone on to lose two straight games in a row and still added the third against Charlotte Hornets.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 38WPQSD

The Dallas Mavericks are picking back to back wins after losing twice in a row and will be looking to build on these wins against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks have won three of their last five meetings with the Lakers and their present winning streak will be an advantage for them in this game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game
Betting code: 38WQ3W5

