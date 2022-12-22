NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans lost their previous NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks who are one of the big forces in this year's NBA season. This loss has made them drop from first place to third in the Western Conference standings. San Antonio Spurs on the other hand are trying to build their winning momentum as they defeated Houston Rockets in their previous NBA game.
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Away handicap +12.5 @ 1.43 odds on Bet9ja
We expect this game to be a tight game because the New Orleans Pelicans have not been in good form in recent games. They have won only one of their last five NBA games whereas the San Antonio Spurs have won three of their last five NBA games and will be looking to add more wins to this tally. We do not expect New Orleans Pelicans to defeat San Antonio Spurs by a very large point margin in this encounter
Over 219.5 points @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja
Both teams have produced more than 110 points at least three times in their last five NBA games. Although their points during their previous meetings have not been high, we still expect them to produce a high scoring game and score above 219 points.
