Both teams are not in good form of late as they have only managed two wins in their last five games. However, Boston Celtics still managed to secure a win in their last NBA game against MInnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks lost against Brooklyn Nets which came as their second loss in a row.
NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
PulseBet offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Handicap away +8.5 @ 1.45 odds on PulseBet
Betting code: KX4KDPFR
Both teams are trying to pick up their form after just having two wins in their last five games. We expect a very tight encounter based on the fact that they are struggling. However, the Boston Celtics are a bit better because they secured a win in their last game which they will want to use to build a winning momentum. We do not expect them to win with a large margin in this encounter.
Boston Celtics to win @ 1.56 odds on PulseBet
Betting code: 5T1WQ80C
The Boston Celtics are a better side compared to the Milwaukee Bucks who have lost two games in a row. Their previous stats shows that Celtics have won four of their last five NBA meetings with Milwaukee and this stands as an advantage for Celtic.
