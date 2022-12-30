LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

The Ligue 1 season resumed in style after the World Cup break. As expected, many of the big clubs won their respective games with ease and some had to get their win in a hard way. The league table is still unchanged with PSG leading the front line for the trophy. As we go into the next round of the game, we take a look at the teams and analyze the best tips for you.
The first round of games have been played in the French Ligue 1 with some exciting score line and minimal upset as expected.
We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Monaco, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Premier League
Monaco vs Brest: Monaco to win @ 1.48 odds
Toulouse vs Ajaccio: Toulouse to win @ 2.03 odds
Lyon vs Clermont Foot: Lyon to win @ 1.40 odds
Lille vs Reims: Lille to win @ 1.62 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.81 odds
Booking code: 39PTBPB
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Monaco vs Brest
Sunday, January 1, 3:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Monaco to win
Odds: 1.48 on Bet9ja
Monaco have won three of their last five encounters against Brest and will be looking to add more to this tally. They have also gone on to win four of their last five Ligue 1 games in all competitions while Brest have struggled with their away form and have only managed one win in their last five games.
Toulouse vs Ajaccio
Sunday, January 1, 3:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Toulouse to win
Odds: 2.03 on Bet9ja
Toulouse have won three of their last five meetings against Ajaccio. Their home form has been a bit fair recently after winning three of their last five home games whereas Ajaccio have struggled a bit away from home winning just two of their last fie away games in all competitions.
Lyon vs Clermont Foot
Sunday, January 1, 5:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Lyon to win
Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja
Lyon have struggled recently at home and have just managed only one win in their last four home games. Clermont Foot on the other hand have also not been doing great away from home, winning just one of their last five away games in all competitions but Lyon’s win against Brest is a big boost for them to get a win in this encounter.
Lille vs Reims
Monday, January 2, 5:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Lille to win
Odds: 1.62 on Bet9ja
Lille have won three of their last five previous encounters against Reims. They are also in good form recently, winning four of their last five Ligue 1 games in all competitions. Reims on the other hand have not won any of their last five away games but have drawn four out of five in all competitions.
