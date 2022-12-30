ADVERTISEMENT

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The first round of games have been played in the French Ligue 1 with some exciting score line and minimal upset as expected.

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games
Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

The Ligue 1 season resumed in style after the World Cup break. As expected, many of the big clubs won their respective games with ease and some had to get their win in a hard way. The league table is still unchanged with PSG leading the front line for the trophy. As we go into the next round of the game, we take a look at the teams and analyze the best tips for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Monaco, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Premier League
Bet9ja odds for the Premier League AFP

Monaco vs Brest: Monaco to win @ 1.48 odds

Toulouse vs Ajaccio: Toulouse to win @ 2.03 odds

Lyon vs Clermont Foot: Lyon to win @ 1.40 odds

Lille vs Reims: Lille to win @ 1.62 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.81 odds

Booking code: 39PTBPB

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Sunday, January 1, 3:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Monaco to win

Odds: 1.48 on Bet9ja

Monaco have won three of their last five encounters against Brest and will be looking to add more to this tally. They have also gone on to win four of their last five Ligue 1 games in all competitions while Brest have struggled with their away form and have only managed one win in their last five games.

Monaco players celebrating
Monaco players celebrating AFP

Sunday, January 1, 3:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Toulouse to win

Odds: 2.03 on Bet9ja

Toulouse have won three of their last five meetings against Ajaccio. Their home form has been a bit fair recently after winning three of their last five home games whereas Ajaccio have struggled a bit away from home winning just two of their last fie away games in all competitions.

Lyon vs Clermont Foot

Sunday, January 1, 5:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lyon to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Lyon have struggled recently at home and have just managed only one win in their last four home games. Clermont Foot on the other hand have also not been doing great away from home, winning just one of their last five away games in all competitions but Lyon’s win against Brest is a big boost for them to get a win in this encounter.

Moussa Dembele in action for Lyon
Moussa Dembele in action for Lyon AFP

Monday, January 2, 5:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lille to win

Odds: 1.62 on Bet9ja

Lille have won three of their last five previous encounters against Reims. They are also in good form recently, winning four of their last five Ligue 1 games in all competitions. Reims on the other hand have not won any of their last five away games but have drawn four out of five in all competitions.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

    LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

  • Predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

    NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

  • Betting tips for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

    NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho offered new contract amid Barcelona interest

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho offered new contract amid Barcelona interest

'You are great asset to the world' - Buhari mourns Pele

'You are great asset to the world' - Buhari mourns Pele

NPFL 2023: IMC approves venues as 5 clubs fail to meet stadium requirements

NPFL 2023: IMC approves venues as 5 clubs fail to meet stadium requirements

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Pikin wins 36 million naira on 1xbet

BETTING: Ekiti Pikin, a well-known Nigerian punter, wins over Christmas.

Betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this sure 7 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games