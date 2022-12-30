LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Monaco, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Premier League

Monaco vs Brest: Monaco to win @ 1.48 odds

Toulouse vs Ajaccio: Toulouse to win @ 2.03 odds

Lyon vs Clermont Foot: Lyon to win @ 1.40 odds

Lille vs Reims: Lille to win @ 1.62 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.81 odds

Booking code: 39PTBPB

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Monaco vs Brest

Sunday, January 1, 3:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Monaco to win

Odds: 1.48 on Bet9ja

Monaco have won three of their last five encounters against Brest and will be looking to add more to this tally. They have also gone on to win four of their last five Ligue 1 games in all competitions while Brest have struggled with their away form and have only managed one win in their last five games.

Toulouse vs Ajaccio

Sunday, January 1, 3:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Toulouse to win

Odds: 2.03 on Bet9ja

Toulouse have won three of their last five meetings against Ajaccio. Their home form has been a bit fair recently after winning three of their last five home games whereas Ajaccio have struggled a bit away from home winning just two of their last fie away games in all competitions.

Lyon vs Clermont Foot

Sunday, January 1, 5:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lyon to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Lyon have struggled recently at home and have just managed only one win in their last four home games. Clermont Foot on the other hand have also not been doing great away from home, winning just one of their last five away games in all competitions but Lyon’s win against Brest is a big boost for them to get a win in this encounter.

Lille vs Reims

Monday, January 2, 5:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lille to win

Odds: 1.62 on Bet9ja