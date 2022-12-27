LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Monaco, PSG, Marseille and Lyon respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Ligue 1

AFP

Auxerre vs Monaco: Monaco to win @ 1.78 odds

PSG vs Strasbourg: PSG over 2.5 goals @ 1.73 odds

Brest vs Lyon: Lyon win or draw @ 1.25 odds

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse: Marseille to win @ 1.52 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.85 odds

Booking code: 39B59ZX

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Auxerre vs Monaco

Wednesday, December 28, 17:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Monaco to win

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

Auxerre's home form has been bad this season winning just one game in their last five whereas Monaco have a better away form which gives them a better chance of winning this encounter. They have won three of their last five Ligue 1 games. Monaco’s stats also shows that they have not lost in 11 of their last 12 Ligue 1 games.

AFP

PSG vs Strasbourg

Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: PSG over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja

We believe that the game should come easy for PSG as they have the fire power and quality to win this game. Their previous meetings shows that PSG has scored nothing less than four goals in four of their last five games against Strasbourg. PSG has also scored more than three goals in three of their last games in all competitions.

Brest vs Lyon

Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lyon win or draw

Odds: 1.25 on Bet9ja

Brest are not really in good form and have not won in eight of their last nine home games. Lyons form away from home isn't that good either having won just once in their last four games. We have predicted a Lyon win or draw for this game to be on a safer side.

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse

Thursday, December 29, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Marseille to win

Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja