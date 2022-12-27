ADVERTISEMENT

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The 28th of December is the return of Ligue 1, and we have some intriguing picks and possibilities for these matchups for you.

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games.
Betting tips for Ligue 1 games.

After the ongoing 2022–2023 season was interrupted by the FIFA World Cup tournament in 2022, there is great excitement among football fans as they watch their respective clubs restart for the continuation of Ligue 1. The return of Ligue 1 has prompted us to look at some of the games and provide you with the best betting advice for these matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Monaco, PSG, Marseille and Lyon respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for Ligue 1
Bet9ja odds for Ligue 1 AFP

Auxerre vs Monaco: Monaco to win @ 1.78 odds

PSG vs Strasbourg: PSG over 2.5 goals @ 1.73 odds

Brest vs Lyon: Lyon win or draw @ 1.25 odds

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse: Marseille to win @ 1.52 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.85 odds

Booking code: 39B59ZX

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Wednesday, December 28, 17:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Monaco to win

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

Auxerre's home form has been bad this season winning just one game in their last five whereas Monaco have a better away form which gives them a better chance of winning this encounter. They have won three of their last five Ligue 1 games. Monaco&rsquo;s stats also shows that they have not lost in 11 of their last 12 Ligue 1 games.

Badiashile in action for Monaco in Ligue 1
Badiashile in action for Monaco in Ligue 1 AFP

Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: PSG over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja

We believe that the game should come easy for PSG as they have the fire power and quality to win this game. Their previous meetings shows that PSG has scored nothing less than four goals in four of their last five games against Strasbourg. PSG has also scored more than three goals in three of their last games in all competitions.

Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lyon win or draw

Odds: 1.25 on Bet9ja

Brest are not really in good form and have not won in eight of their last nine home games. Lyons form away from home isn't that good either having won just once in their last four games. We have predicted a Lyon win or draw for this game to be on a safer side.

Thursday, December 29, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Marseille to win

Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja

Marseille home form has deepened badly but they secured a win against Lyon before the World Cup break and will be looking to build on this win whereas Toulouse have had a bad patch of form since the start of the season. However, their away record looks catching. They have won three out of five away games but we expect Marseille to come out superior in this encounter.

Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

    LIGUE 1: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

  • Betting tips for Ligue 1 games.

    LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

  • Betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

Recommended articles

LIGUE 1: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

SUPER EAGLES: Eguavoen reveals why he was at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park

SUPER EAGLES: Eguavoen reveals why he was at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park

PREMIER LEAGUE: Eddie Nketiah can lead Arsenal to Premier League title

PREMIER LEAGUE: Eddie Nketiah can lead Arsenal to Premier League title

TABLE TENNIS: After two years in Germany Aruna Quadri joins Bahrain club

TABLE TENNIS: After two years in Germany Aruna Quadri joins Bahrain club

COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah equals Liverpool legends with performance against Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah equals Liverpool legends with performance against Aston Villa

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 Nigerian punters of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian punters of 2022

Top 5 Nigerian female punters of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 Nigerian female punters of 2022

5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

Betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games