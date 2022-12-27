LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

After the ongoing 2022–2023 season was interrupted by the FIFA World Cup tournament in 2022, there is great excitement among football fans as they watch their respective clubs restart for the continuation of Ligue 1. The return of Ligue 1 has prompted us to look at some of the games and provide you with the best betting advice for these matches.
The 28th of December is the return of Ligue 1, and we have some intriguing picks and possibilities for these matchups for you.
We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Monaco, PSG, Marseille and Lyon respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Ligue 1
Auxerre vs Monaco: Monaco to win @ 1.78 odds
PSG vs Strasbourg: PSG over 2.5 goals @ 1.73 odds
Brest vs Lyon: Lyon win or draw @ 1.25 odds
Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse: Marseille to win @ 1.52 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.85 odds
Booking code: 39B59ZX
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Auxerre vs Monaco
Wednesday, December 28, 17:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Monaco to win
Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja
Auxerre's home form has been bad this season winning just one game in their last five whereas Monaco have a better away form which gives them a better chance of winning this encounter. They have won three of their last five Ligue 1 games. Monaco’s stats also shows that they have not lost in 11 of their last 12 Ligue 1 games.
PSG vs Strasbourg
Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: PSG over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja
We believe that the game should come easy for PSG as they have the fire power and quality to win this game. Their previous meetings shows that PSG has scored nothing less than four goals in four of their last five games against Strasbourg. PSG has also scored more than three goals in three of their last games in all competitions.
Brest vs Lyon
Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Lyon win or draw
Odds: 1.25 on Bet9ja
Brest are not really in good form and have not won in eight of their last nine home games. Lyons form away from home isn't that good either having won just once in their last four games. We have predicted a Lyon win or draw for this game to be on a safer side.
Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse
Thursday, December 29, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Marseille to win
Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja
Marseille home form has deepened badly but they secured a win against Lyon before the World Cup break and will be looking to build on this win whereas Toulouse have had a bad patch of form since the start of the season. However, their away record looks catching. They have won three out of five away games but we expect Marseille to come out superior in this encounter.
