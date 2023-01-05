ADVERTISEMENT

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

The first set of games in LaLiga after the resumption of league football came with lots of excitement as many big clubs secured vital wins in their games.

Accumulators for LaLiga games
Accumulators for LaLiga games

In preparation for the continuation of the 2022–2023 season, numerous leagues are gradually starting to pick up the pace again, making it a fresh year for club football. This week marks the second match day of the resumption of LaLiga and many clubs will be looking to continue their progress from the first game of resumption.

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the LaLiga and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Valencia, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Ath Bilbao respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the LaLiga
Bet9ja odds for the LaLiga AFP

Valencia vs Cadiz: Valencia to win @ 1.58 odds

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: goal-goal @ 1.51 odds

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: under 3.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Ath Bilbao vs Osasuna: Ath Bilbao to win @ 1.68 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.29 odds

Booking code: 3BLG7RS

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Friday, January 6, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Valencia to win

Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja

Both teams have met four times in all competitions and Valencia have won two out of the four meetings. Valencia&rsquo;s home form is so questionable but they got back to winning ways in their first game after the World Cup break. Cadiz on the other hand have been poor away from home losing three and drawing two out of their previous five away games in all competitions. We do not see them posing a challenge in this encounter.

Erik Lamela in action for Sevilla
Erik Lamela in action for Sevilla AFP

Saturday, January 7, 4:15pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.51 on Bet9ja

Both teams have never fallen short of entertaining their fans either with goals or with results. The last five meetings between both teams have all been a draw and four out of the five draws have had both teams scoring each other. Also, Villarreal have played goal-goal in two of their last four home games in all competitions, same can be said for Real Madrid who have also played goal-goal in two of their last five away games.

Real Madrid players celebrating together
Real Madrid players celebrating together AFP

Sunday, January 8, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: under 3.5 goals

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Five of their last meetings at Atletico&rsquo;s home ground have ended in under 2.5 goals which is the best option one can pick for their encounter. Atletico Madrid are more of a defensive team and they do this well on their home ground. Four of Atletico&rsquo;s last five games have ended up with under 2.5 goals and to play safe we have picked under 3.5 goals for a better chance of winning.

Monday, January 9, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Ath Bilbao to win

Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja

Ath Bilbao have won two of their last five meetings against Osasuna. The home team have won two of their last home games in all competition whereas Osasuna lost their previous game against Real Sociedad after going on a three straight win in a row. Both teams are doing well right now but we still tip Ath Bilbao to win this encounter.

Topics:
