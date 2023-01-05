LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the LaLiga and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Valencia, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Ath Bilbao respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the LaLiga

AFP

Valencia vs Cadiz: Valencia to win @ 1.58 odds

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: goal-goal @ 1.51 odds

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: under 3.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Ath Bilbao vs Osasuna: Ath Bilbao to win @ 1.68 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.29 odds

Booking code: 3BLG7RS

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Valencia vs Cadiz

Friday, January 6, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Valencia to win

Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja

Both teams have met four times in all competitions and Valencia have won two out of the four meetings. Valencia’s home form is so questionable but they got back to winning ways in their first game after the World Cup break. Cadiz on the other hand have been poor away from home losing three and drawing two out of their previous five away games in all competitions. We do not see them posing a challenge in this encounter.

AFP

Villarreal vs Real Madrid

Saturday, January 7, 4:15pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.51 on Bet9ja

Both teams have never fallen short of entertaining their fans either with goals or with results. The last five meetings between both teams have all been a draw and four out of the five draws have had both teams scoring each other. Also, Villarreal have played goal-goal in two of their last four home games in all competitions, same can be said for Real Madrid who have also played goal-goal in two of their last five away games.

AFP

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Sunday, January 8, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: under 3.5 goals

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Five of their last meetings at Atletico’s home ground have ended in under 2.5 goals which is the best option one can pick for their encounter. Atletico Madrid are more of a defensive team and they do this well on their home ground. Four of Atletico’s last five games have ended up with under 2.5 goals and to play safe we have picked under 3.5 goals for a better chance of winning.

Ath Bilbao vs Osasuna

Monday, January 9, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Ath Bilbao to win

Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja