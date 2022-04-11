How to bet on horse racing in Nigeria

Which are the Most Important Horse Races?

Horse racing is a global sport, with plenty of action taking place all over the world. South Africa leads the way on this continent, but the most popular and prestigious meetings are to be found in the UK and Ireland, France, Australia, Dubai and the USA.

The Cheltenham Festival (March) and the Grand National (April) are the two standouts in the UK in what is known as the National Hunt season – races run over hurdles or fences. On the flat, there are five ‘classics’ to look out for….the 1000 and 2000 Guineas (April/May), the Oaks (June), the Derby (June) and St Leger (September).

Over in France, the Prix du Jockey Club (June) and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (October) are two of the main events, while in Australia it’s the Melbourne Cup (November) that they all go crazy for.

The Dubai World Cup (March) was once the richest horse race in the world – it has since been replaced by the Saudi Cup, but the one that owners and trainers all over the globe really want to win is the Breeders’ Cup Classic (November) in the USA.

Popular Horse Racing Bets

For many punters, the most enjoyable way to bet on horse racing is to pick the winner – that way, you will get maximum reward for your investment if your selection comes home in first place.

But others like to manage their risk by betting on the each-way market. Here, the bookmaker will offer several places, and if your horse finishes inside those places, then you will secure a payout. So, if the each-way terms are 1-2-3, that means the sportsbook is paying out on horses finishing first, second and third then you will get a smaller return if you pick places but doesn’t win.

Other horse racing markets include forecast (guessing which horses will finish first and second), tricast (which will finish first, second and third) and betting without the favourite, which is available when the best horse is odds-on to win.

How to Pick a Horse to Bet On

There are lots of different variables that go into picking a winning horse… or at least one with the potential to win.

You can look up the horse’s current form and their record at the particular racecourse, how they fared over the same distance before and on the same going (e.g. how firm the ground is), the form-line of the trainer at present and the racecourse in question.

Some bettors even look into things like speed ratings. There are so many parameters you can explore. And it’s the fruits of that research that makes horse racing one of the most exciting sports to bet on in Nigeria and beyond.

---