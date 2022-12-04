In the not so distant past, the biggest pay out you could get from one of Nigeria's biggest bookmakers- Sportybet, was 10 million naira, then it became 20, then 30, 40 now it's 50 million naira.
SportyBet takes 20 million naira hit
In the next audit scheduled at the Sportybet headquarters, whatever value they end up with in their accounts would have been docked a whopping 20 million naira.
This means we would be seeing a lot of big wins from betting, bigger than we have been used to.
Not more than a week ago, we saw Legitcalculator win 50m from the colour red themed bookie.
Mr banks wins 20m from Sportybet
The aptly named Mr Banks released a screenshot carrying the creamy-yellow bar preceding tickets details for huge payouts that reads 'your ticket is under Grand Prize Auditing…..'.
Details of this ticket shows us Mr Banks won 20 million from a stake of 33,000 naira, on 444.37 odds.
Grand prize Audit
Grand prize Audit is now a popular phrase on its own, as it means you have hit it big with the bookies, and now people say Grand prize Audit when they mean to say anything relating to beating the bookies for millions.
How to win Grand prize Audit on Sportybet
Mr Banks shared his ticket that showed he had won 20 million naira, and under the winners some of the games he played were given away.
It looks clear from the screenshot that Mr Banks won his money from playing tennis overs, i.e betting on the amount of games to be played in total in a tennis match.
This came as a surprise to many as many punters have nowadays avoided playing tennis markets because of how unpredictable they have come to be.
Mr Banks might just have shown us overs are the way to go when betting on tennis instead of Handicaps, straight wins and to win sets which are the preferred markets to bet on for many punters on the Tennis scene.
It is also important to note how highly Mr Banks staked to be able to win that much, making it important to remind you to gamble responsibly, and as is now a popular slang on twitter, 'if you do not earn like them, do not bet like them.'
