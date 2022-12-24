ADVERTISEMENT

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

The EPL resumption which begins on 26th of December is almost at hand and we have for you some exciting picks and options for the Boxing day fixtures.

5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games
5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

A lot of excitement surrounds football fans as they see their respective club resume for the continuation of the EPL after the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition came into the mix of the ongoing 2022/2023 season. With the EPL set to resume on Boxing day we take a look at some of the games and give you the best betting tips to bet on for these fixtures.

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend.

Our ticket includes Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from PulseBet

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Both team score @ 1.63 odds

Arsenal vs West Ham: Arsenal to win @ 1.53 odds

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.66 odds

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Manchester United to win @ 1.32 odds

Total odds on PulseBet: 5.46 odds

Booking code: P8R50EWK

*These games can be staked on PulseBet as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Monday, December 26, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both team score

Odds: 1.63 on PulseBet

Both teams have struggled a bit this season but a fresh start after the World Cup Break could be a boost to get their rhythm back. Previous meetings between these two teams have seen them score against each other and this has been done in four of their last six encounters. Aston Villa have also played goal-goal in four of their last six games whereas LIverpool has also played goal-goal in four of their last games in all competition

Mohamed Salah celebrating his goal for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah celebrating his goal for Liverpool AFP

Tuesday, December 26, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Arsenal to win

Odds: 1.53 on PulseBet

The league leaders will be looking to extend the gap on the league table as they welcome arch rivals West Ham to the Emirate stadium. Arsenal have won five of their last six meetings against West Ham and have not lost or drawn at home in the EPL this season. They will be hoping to use this advantage against a struggling West Ham side.

Arsenal Player celebrating
Arsenal Player celebrating AFP

Wednesday, December 27, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.66 on PulseBet

Both teams have struggled for form this season but their form is not much of a concern to us as we are only looking out for goals in this encounter. Both teams have scored at least three goals in the last four meetings in all competitions. Chelsea have struggled to score goals in three of their previous games but Bournemouth have scored in three of their last four games. We expect goals in this match as predicted.

Wednesday, December 27, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester United to win

Odds: 1.32 on PulseBet

Manchester United sits in sixth position in the EPL table and will be hoping to continue their recent winnings streak which they had before the World Cup break. Manchester United have won four of their last meetings against Nottingham Forest who have been struggling to pick up wins this season. Manchester United have also won their last four home games in all competitions.

Topics:
