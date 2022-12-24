EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend.

Our ticket includes Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from PulseBet

PulseBet odds for the Premier League

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Both team score @ 1.63 odds

Arsenal vs West Ham: Arsenal to win @ 1.53 odds

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.66 odds

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Manchester United to win @ 1.32 odds

Total odds on PulseBet: 5.46 odds

Booking code: P8R50EWK

*These games can be staked on PulseBet as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Monday, December 26, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both team score

Odds: 1.63 on PulseBet

Both teams have struggled a bit this season but a fresh start after the World Cup Break could be a boost to get their rhythm back. Previous meetings between these two teams have seen them score against each other and this has been done in four of their last six encounters. Aston Villa have also played goal-goal in four of their last six games whereas LIverpool has also played goal-goal in four of their last games in all competition

AFP

Arsenal vs West Ham

Tuesday, December 26, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Arsenal to win

Odds: 1.53 on PulseBet

The league leaders will be looking to extend the gap on the league table as they welcome arch rivals West Ham to the Emirate stadium. Arsenal have won five of their last six meetings against West Ham and have not lost or drawn at home in the EPL this season. They will be hoping to use this advantage against a struggling West Ham side.

AFP

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Wednesday, December 27, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.66 on PulseBet

Both teams have struggled for form this season but their form is not much of a concern to us as we are only looking out for goals in this encounter. Both teams have scored at least three goals in the last four meetings in all competitions. Chelsea have struggled to score goals in three of their previous games but Bournemouth have scored in three of their last four games. We expect goals in this match as predicted.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday, December 27, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester United to win

Odds: 1.32 on PulseBet