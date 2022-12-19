ADVERTISEMENT

EFL: Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

Sports  >  Betting

The resumption of league football in England is getting closer and the EFL will be the forerunner before the continuation of the 22/23 season.

Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games
Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

The World Cup came to an end on Sunday with Argentina beating France in a penalty shoot out and Lifting the trophy. It is now time to put our focus back to league football with the EFL being the main focus of the week before the resumption of the league.

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odd from the EFL Cup and hope for a green weekend.

Our ticket includes Southampton, Newcastle, Wolves and Manchester United respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the EFL Cup

Southampton v Lincoln City: Southampton to win @ 1.28 odds

Newcastle United v Bournemouth: goal-goal @ 1.83 odds

Wolves v Gillingham: over 2.5 goals @ 1.53 odds

Manchester United v Burnley: Manchester United to win @ 1.45 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.12 odds

Booking code: 38FMPJR

Bet9ja odds for the EFL Cup
Bet9ja odds for the EFL Cup AFP

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Tuesday, December 20, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Southampton to win

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

Southampton&rsquo;s form was deepened before the World Cup break and they will be looking to build their form against Lincoln before the league resumption. Lincoln on the other hand have a better form than Southampton but we still don't see them getting anything out of this game. A win for Southampton is certain in this encounter.

Eddie Howe manager of Newcastle United celebrates
Eddie Howe manager of Newcastle United celebrates AFP

Tuesday, December 20, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.83 on Bet9ja

Newcastle were in hot form before the World Cup break winning five of their last five league games. Bournemouth also won their last two games before the break. Both teams are a goal scoring team and their previous meetings shows that they have played a goal-goal in three of their last four meetings in all competition.

Tuesday, December 20, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja

It has been an off and on season for Wolverhampton and they have fallen off the radar this season. However, the EFL is a different ball game and with the World Cup giving the teams a break from club football, it should renew their strength to start again when the season resumes. Wolves have played Gillingham twice and have produced a four goal thriller in just one of their meetings. We expect at least goals in this game because of the superiority of the Wolves team

Wednesday, December 21, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester United to win

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Manchester United were in good form before the World Cup break and will be hoping they can continue with this form when the season restarts. They have won four of their last five league games and have also won three of their last four meetings with Burnley. On the other hand, Burnley have also been in superb form winning four of their last five league matches in the Championship and Manchester United should be wary of them. A win for United will see them move to the next round of the EFL cup.

