EFL: Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odd from the EFL Cup and hope for a green weekend.

Our ticket includes Southampton, Newcastle, Wolves and Manchester United respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the EFL Cup

Southampton v Lincoln City: Southampton to win @ 1.28 odds

Newcastle United v Bournemouth: goal-goal @ 1.83 odds

Wolves v Gillingham: over 2.5 goals @ 1.53 odds

Manchester United v Burnley: Manchester United to win @ 1.45 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.12 odds

Booking code: 38FMPJR

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Southampton v Lincoln City

Tuesday, December 20, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Southampton to win

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

Southampton’s form was deepened before the World Cup break and they will be looking to build their form against Lincoln before the league resumption. Lincoln on the other hand have a better form than Southampton but we still don't see them getting anything out of this game. A win for Southampton is certain in this encounter.

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Tuesday, December 20, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.83 on Bet9ja

Newcastle were in hot form before the World Cup break winning five of their last five league games. Bournemouth also won their last two games before the break. Both teams are a goal scoring team and their previous meetings shows that they have played a goal-goal in three of their last four meetings in all competition.

Wolves v Gillingham

Tuesday, December 20, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja

It has been an off and on season for Wolverhampton and they have fallen off the radar this season. However, the EFL is a different ball game and with the World Cup giving the teams a break from club football, it should renew their strength to start again when the season resumes. Wolves have played Gillingham twice and have produced a four goal thriller in just one of their meetings. We expect at least goals in this game because of the superiority of the Wolves team

Manchester United v Burnley

Wednesday, December 21, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester United to win

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja