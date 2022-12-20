Manchester City and Liverpool face off in the EFL Cup as they seek qualification for the next round. Both teams played each other in the league and Liverpool came out as winners in the encounter. They meet again in the EFL Cup and the fight for supremacy continues.
EFL: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup game
There are enticing odds available on bet9ja for the third round game involving Manchester City and Liverpool and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
Both team score @ 1.50 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38H3DTK
This encounter has produced a lot of goals in recent years apart from their last meeting that ended by a lone goal. They have scored against each other in six of their last seven matches in all competition and we expect another round of goals in this game with both teams scoring each other.
Over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38H8XBK
This match has goals written all over it. We have seen previous meetings of the two teams end up in a high scoring outcome and we expect the same in this encounter. Their previous meetings shows that they have scored at least three goals in five of their last six meetings in all competitions.
First half over 1.5 goals @ 2.26 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38HBT9Y
We believe this pick can be achieved in this game. Both teams have scored an outrageous amount of goals in their recent games. They have scored at least two goals in the first half in two of their last four meetings in all competitions. We expect at least two goals in the first half of this game.
