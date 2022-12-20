EFL: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup game

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Both team score @ 1.50 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 38H3DTK

This encounter has produced a lot of goals in recent years apart from their last meeting that ended by a lone goal. They have scored against each other in six of their last seven matches in all competition and we expect another round of goals in this game with both teams scoring each other.

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 38H8XBK

This match has goals written all over it. We have seen previous meetings of the two teams end up in a high scoring outcome and we expect the same in this encounter. Their previous meetings shows that they have scored at least three goals in five of their last six meetings in all competitions.

First half over 1.5 goals @ 2.26 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 38HBT9Y